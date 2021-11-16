The real estate rock star

Although there is no shortage of land in Botswana, Real Estate Consultancy remains a career very much on the fringes in the country.

Indeed, it is a profession most Batswana know little about, which perhaps explains why so few locals brave the field.

For 40-year-old Gape Pheto, however, Real Estate pays the bills.

“It all started as a passion for self-development, financial independency and reading a few personal development books which kept me going,” explains the charismatic Mochudi native, who is considered something of a rock star in the world of Real Estate thanks to his on-air work with local radio station, Duma FM.

The smooth-talking consultant is the station’s resident Real Estate expert and regularly features on the ‘6-10 Street’ morning show with presenter, Bonjo Mathumo. It is a role that has given Pheto’s profile a big boost.

“Being with Duma FM for the past four years doing Real Estate Consultancy has built my portfolio as I get to impart knowledge to some of the aspiring Batswana who want to venture into the industry,” he says, thanking the radio station for the exposure.

Over time, Pheto has carefully moulded his education around his Real Estate dream.

“I went on to study B-Tech in Computer Graphics with University of Free State [South Africa], Diploma in Marketing with Damelin College, Certificate in Real Estate (CIRE) with BA Isago University College and Certificate of Proficiency with Africa Insurance Training Institute to reach where I am the moment,” he reveals proudly.

As his experience grew, despite lacking in capital and plagued by self-doubt, Pheto bravely opened his own enterprise, Skills Real Estate Investment Consultants, in 2019.

“The year was a fruitful year for me as I was approached by Mogobe Group of Companies to do consultation on a temporary basis, while I also officially set-up my company which offers Real Estate investment consultation, brokerage, property management and training,” says the Gaborone-based businessman, who operates his consultancy from his home in the capital city’s Block 7 location.

Encouraged by the public response and their demand for his services, not even the Covid-19 outbreak could derail Pheto’s plans.

“The company is growing. I have engaged a partner, Bokani Gobagoba, who has vast knowledge in training, holds a Masters of Science Industrial/Organisational Psychology and Certificate in Marketing, Training and Employee Development just to mention a few, to help me take this company to greater heights. I believe it is possible with a bit of hard work,” he declares boldly.

Pheto is certainly no stranger to hard work. As well as running Skills Real Estate Investment Consultants, he also owns the clothing brand, ‘Tameless’, a side-hustle he has been working on since 2004.

“I still have a dream of growing this brand by opening a shop!” he concludes with a determined nod of the head.

WHAT IS A REAL ESTATE CONSULTANT

Put simply, real estate consultants are professionals who specialize in helping buyers and sellers make informed decisions about their real estate transactions. For example, they can help conduct a financial analysis for a particular property or assist with strategic planning when trying to build your portfolio