Thea Khama surgery

Thea Khama surgery
THEA KHAMA

Thea Khama, wife of Member of Parliament (MP) Tshekedi Khama went under the knife, last week.

Thea is said to be recovering well from the surgery, which was major.

Shaya thanks the heavens for Thea’s recovery because we wouldn’t want to lose another Khama now that her brother-in-law, the former president, Ian Khama played a checkmate with the DIS and quietly left the country.

Rumors of a self-imposed exile are fast swelling around but Shaya takes solace in knowing that at least Khama will continue his charitable work whilst outside the country.

