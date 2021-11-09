Things they say:

“Just like I always say, ke a le tsamaela. Serowe o tshwanelwa ke dilo tse dinte, ka ke motse wa ditso (Serowe deserves beautiful things because it’s a village rich in history).”
President Masisi addressing a kgotla meeting in Serowe on Tuesday
Hi, what are you looking for?
“Just like I always say, ke a le tsamaela. Serowe o tshwanelwa ke dilo tse dinte, ka ke motse wa ditso (Serowe deserves beautiful things because it’s a village rich in history).”
President Masisi addressing a kgotla meeting in Serowe on Tuesday
Government has adopted a new arable agricultural programme, which will replace the Integrated Support Programme for Arable Agriculture (ISPAAD). When delivering the State of...
In an effort to revitalise and diversify the tourism sector, government is redeveloping the Kasane/Kazungula area. When delivering the State of the Nation Address...
Botswana Federation of Public Private & Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Secretary General, Tobokani Rari, says the local education sector environments remain volatile when it...
Whilst it was his mother who stole the show with her confession during his memorial, it seems Dramaboi’s sister has something burning up her...
There’s no problem with signal this week as Kabelo Adamson calls up Orange Botswana’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Néné Maïga. The vastly experienced...
Only 10 percent of the population covered by pension funds Perhaps they are too busy living in the moment, splashing the cash like there’s...
Driven by both desire and necessity, when Gomolemo Kgosimodimo graduated from AFDA College with a Bachelor of Arts in Motion Picture Medium, she turned...
The Director-General of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS), Peter Magosi, this week gave former President Ian Khama a Monday noon deadline to have handed...
Palesa Molefe is the fairest of them all 22- year- old Palesa Molefe from Mochudi has been crowned Miss Botswana 2021/2022. Under the theme...
BHC profits drop by a staggering 98 percent (maybe 98 could be in a different colour so it stands out) Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC)...
Makwala bares his soul in brilliant biography On 9 August 2017, as the rain poured down on the London Olympic Stadium, one of the...
As Covid-19 restrictions ease and the appetite for social events gathers momentum, more and more calendar events are releasing dates and line-ups for their...
Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Oduetse Motshidisi says the non-bank financial intuitions have shown resilience and even growth during...
Rasesa-based Marokolwane Ranch has come up with a unique camping and jamming concept to kickstart the festive month of December. The ‘Off Grind Tent...
Maun underground Hip Hop artist Seth Hades (Willy Makgobi) has dropped a smashing hit titled ‘Hula’. An Art teacher by profession, and a trained...