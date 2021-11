A new annual music festival will be launched in Marapong on October, 30th.

The ‘Thuntsha Lerole Music Festival will be held at Mokoka Gardens featuring exciting talent.

The star attractions are Lebi wa Batswana and Big Nose.

The lineup also include DJs such as Jo, Ndzina, Zecks, KB and many others.

Tickets are selling for P30 in advance of P50 at the gate.