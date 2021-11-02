Woman ‘stabs’ lover for staying out late

Connect with us

A 35-year-old Tonota woman has been charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing her lover in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Although investigations into the matter are still on-going, it is suspected Mboni Mmolawa was angry with her boyfriend, Keabetswe Molathegi for coming home late.

According to a source close to the case, when the 27-year-old finally returned to his house in Manyanda ward, an upset Mmolawa was waiting for him armed with a knife.

A short scuffle then ensued, with Molathegi sustaining stab wounds to his chest and hands. Hearing the commotion, a neighbour called the police, with the boys in blue arriving to arrest Mmolawa and take Molathegi to Nyangabgwe Hospital. After two nights in a hospital bed, Molathegi was discharged on Monday and is currently recuperating at home.

Meanwhile, during her brief appearance before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday, Mmolawa was granted bail. She will be back in court on the 22nd of November.

