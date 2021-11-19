WUC debt level reaches historic P1.3 billion

Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) Chief Executive Officer, Gaselemogwe Senai, says the corporation has reached unprecedented levels of P1.3 billion.

When addressing the media on Thursday this week, Senai said debt rose to unprecedented levels moving from P800 Million in early 2020 to over P1.3 billion to date due to non-payment of bills.

“It is true that we have customers who have not paid their water bills for years, coupled with inaccessible water meters,” said Senai.

Senai said they have started discussions on the need to manage water accounts and they shall continue to build on the same theme until water users take responsibility to manage the resource in homes and industries.

“Since the debt level rose, we decided to also engage debt collectors to collect outstanding debt. Our efforts to engage debt collectors did not bear fruit in the past as we incurred expenses in associated costs,” he said.

Senai revealed that currently, all costs associated with debt collections will be borne by owing customers.

In a bid to sensitize water users to manage water accounts, WUC embarked on a “Keep it flowing” campaign which is aimed at increasing awareness on water account management and educating customers on different ways to pay water bills among others.

“A month’s notice was given for customers to make payment arrangements and for those whose accounts are inactive to reapply,” said Senai.

The WUC boss said these efforts were made to avoid water supply disconnections, and resultant inconveniences.