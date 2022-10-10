30.06% Batswana are obese

The Botswana Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) risk factors survey of 2014, indicates that 20% of Batswana do not engage in physical activity, 30.6% are overweight or obese, and 95% of Batswana consume unhealthy diet.”

Speaking at the recent launch of, ‘Walk for Life Campaign 2022’ at Fairgrounds in Gaborone, Minister of Health, Edwin Dikoloti said that many other studies show that a significant number of Batswana do not engage in adequate physical activity.

Dikoloti said that on average, one person dies prematurely every two seconds, from NCDS around the world.

He said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ‘more than three-quarters of all NCDs deaths, and 86% of the 17 million people who died prematurely, or before reaching 70 years of age, occur in low- and middle-income countries.’

Dikoloti said that Botswana is not left behind, with research showing NCDs to be responsible for 46% of the total deaths.

He said that while acknowledging the importance of physical activity in preventing and managing NCDs, the recently launched WHO publication, the ‘Invisible numbers: The true extent of non-communicable diseases and what to do about them,’ posits that one in three women, one in four men, and more than 80% of adolescents, are not physically active enough to experience good health.

Citing further evidence as presented by the WHO, Dikoloti said that it is reported that insufficient physical activity is the fourth leading risk factor for mortality; with approximately 3.2 million deaths each year attributed to sedentary lifestyles.

The Minister noted that the campaign, aims not only to highlight the importance of tackling NCDs through healthy eating, but also serves as a practical demonstration of the importance of physical activity in peoples everyday lives.

“Physical activity has significant health benefits for our hearts, bodies and minds. It contributes to preventing and managing NCDs such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, several cancers, especially breast and colon cancers.”

He added that Physical activity also improves the mental well-being of a person and it reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as promotion of healthy growth and development in young people.