Ultimate guide to work wear and elegance

Re-invent your style!

There’s no question that Peace Montshitsi Mogale (35) is a style aficionado, a formidable style dribbler and entrepreneur.

Her style is filled to the brim with glamorous style inspos! She believes fashion and style complement each other and go beyond satisfying the basic human necessity of clothing.

They inspire people to assert their concept of self, as well as boosting the economic sector.

OLDIE BUT GOLDIE: A vintage inspired dress with soft ruffles make for a timeless and updated yet modern feel!

You’ll find varying outfits that fit just about every woman’s individual style and leave you standing out in the best ways possible with minimal effort.

Here is why style makes her tick! Follow her at THE HOUSE OF PEACE on facebook for more style inspiration!

Q. What should 35 years olds be looking at the season?

A. Style is intergenerational and I believe that everyone should have at least one item that’s in style this season.

The most important thing though is to have an eye for timeless pieces that outlive trends.

MIX AND MATCH: Monochrome remains the undisputed fashion combination that scremas effortlessness!

Q. Less or more?

A. I believe there’s always more to come with fashion every now and then so all ages should expect more new trends and style patterns.

This season is bright with colourful floral prints, bold patterns, and lively outfits.

SPARKLE and SHINE: a return to a style code that shines elegance at its core!

Q. What’s the most ethical thing I can do this spring?

A. This spring is all about colour.

Play around with colour and make sure you look stunning. Whether it’s men or women bold colours should be the ‘it thing’ this spring.

SOPHISTICATION IN WHITE: The colour of cleanliness and sheer serenity!

Q. What kind of fashion moment are we having this season?

A. Right now everyone should buy spring outfits, men should get those spring pants and spring hats. Ladies should definitely own those spring dresses, skirts and flops.

POLKA DOTS: Add some fun in your wardrobe with a print that transcends all seasons like polka dots!

Q. What should I buy right now, today?

A. You can never go wrong with a pair of jeans, so what you buy now should match tomorrow and today’s trend. Just stay in style.

TEXTURE AND SUBTLE PRINT:Sometimes opting for a dress with a rich print is all the style check you need to elevate your outfit.

Q. What to let go of?

A. Let’s let go of Off-the-Shoulder & Transparent Shoes. Their season has ended.

Q. What’s the top high street buy?

A. Top high street buy has always been jeans , they never go out of style.

Bold, colour suits and of course sassy outfits for ladies work for outdoor and office looks.

Just remember COLOUR.

Black is the mother of all style seasons, but be open to bold-coloured accents, yellows and greens, bright blue, red and purple.

HOT AND PINK: A little step like opting for a darker shade of pink -hot pink can go a long way!

My key pieces include a black kick-hem midi dress, tops, warm, tonal palette of grey, white and beige.

Shine bright in silk, satin and sequined dresses and skirts that fall to the ankle.

Midi dresses in polka dots are in, and this summer, we can expect many more viral spotty dresses.

NEW FAVOURITES: Fashion is falling for olive green and its becoming an impressive alternative to navy and grey!

Q. Any fashion advice for someone looking to have a style as yours?

A. Make room for a stylist in your budget.

Do some research. Ask questions.

It’s not always about money. When you dress good, you feel good.

It boosts your confidence.

Make sure you Keep it simple but never boring.

COLOUR OF THE SEASON: Mustard, and yellow continues to make a style insight and checks the mood booster box of happiness.

Credits

Photography| Allen Case of CAPTION HARP