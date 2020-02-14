Fashion
Ultimate guide to work wear and elegance
Re-invent your style!
There’s no question that Peace Montshitsi Mogale (35) is a style aficionado, a formidable style dribbler and entrepreneur.
Her style is filled to the brim with glamorous style inspos! She believes fashion and style complement each other and go beyond satisfying the basic human necessity of clothing.
They inspire people to assert their concept of self, as well as boosting the economic sector.
You’ll find varying outfits that fit just about every woman’s individual style and leave you standing out in the best ways possible with minimal effort.
Here is why style makes her tick! Follow her at THE HOUSE OF PEACE on facebook for more style inspiration!
Q. What should 35 years olds be looking at the season?
A. Style is intergenerational and I believe that everyone should have at least one item that’s in style this season.
The most important thing though is to have an eye for timeless pieces that outlive trends.
Q. Less or more?
A. I believe there’s always more to come with fashion every now and then so all ages should expect more new trends and style patterns.
This season is bright with colourful floral prints, bold patterns, and lively outfits.
Q. What’s the most ethical thing I can do this spring?
A. This spring is all about colour.
Play around with colour and make sure you look stunning. Whether it’s men or women bold colours should be the ‘it thing’ this spring.
Q. What kind of fashion moment are we having this season?
A. Right now everyone should buy spring outfits, men should get those spring pants and spring hats. Ladies should definitely own those spring dresses, skirts and flops.
Q. What should I buy right now, today?
A. You can never go wrong with a pair of jeans, so what you buy now should match tomorrow and today’s trend. Just stay in style.
Q. What to let go of?
A. Let’s let go of Off-the-Shoulder & Transparent Shoes. Their season has ended.
Q. What’s the top high street buy?
A. Top high street buy has always been jeans , they never go out of style.
Bold, colour suits and of course sassy outfits for ladies work for outdoor and office looks.
Just remember COLOUR.
Black is the mother of all style seasons, but be open to bold-coloured accents, yellows and greens, bright blue, red and purple.
My key pieces include a black kick-hem midi dress, tops, warm, tonal palette of grey, white and beige.
Shine bright in silk, satin and sequined dresses and skirts that fall to the ankle.
Midi dresses in polka dots are in, and this summer, we can expect many more viral spotty dresses.
Q. Any fashion advice for someone looking to have a style as yours?
A. Make room for a stylist in your budget.
Do some research. Ask questions.
It’s not always about money. When you dress good, you feel good.
It boosts your confidence.
Make sure you Keep it simple but never boring.
Credits
Photography| Allen Case of CAPTION HARP
Fashion
Meet your next style statement
Luxury re-defined
From heritage reissues and regatta timers to classics that you’ll pass on to the next generation, this is a snapshot of what 2020-in-watches looks like.
All watches are investments, but some are more obviously so than others.
For a high-grade mechanical watch, this is your entry point! Your time piece collection is incomplete without one.
This is a definitive guide to a bona fide game-changer.
It is Nako time piece by Gabriel Mothibedi and partner Tirafalo Otlhogile.
I took time to get the fashion and style insight on you next timepiece style statement – Nako Timepiece.
Ladies, add a fantasy to his collection this coming Valentine’s.
Q. WHY A TIME PIECE BRAND?
A. We built a timepiece brand because a wristwatch is a powerful tool that not only provides the owner with the ability to tell time, but it also communicates a personal sense of style.
In addition, timepieces, as instruments that tell time crystalizes our brand philosophy of ‘time as a measure of life’ itself: time is the indefinite continued progress of existence and events that occur in an irreversible succession from the past through the present to the future.
The brand itself; Nako, embraces this conception throughout civilizations in different parts of the world and their different ways of telling time.
Time is all around us, it is a measure of life and experience.
Through simple observation of the stars and changes in the seasons, day and night humans began to come up with very primitive means of scaling time, and the brand itself embraces these as they were reflected in life activities such as farming and sacred feasts; ‘nako tsa temo’, ‘letlhafula’, ‘bogwera’ le ‘bojale’ initiation ceremonies in the context of Botswana.
Q. WHAT HAS CONSISTENTLY MADE YOUR WORK ON THE BRAND THUS FAR?
A. The foundation of Nako Timepieces is based on merging Horology + Heritage, hence we have country branding ‘Botswana’ on our timepieces and the Three Dikgosi concept on the back of the casing.
These timepieces are canvases through which we tell our heritage and stories.
Q. HOW DOES A TIMEPIECE AFFECT AN OUTFIT?
A. A wristwatch is a powerful tool that not only provides the owner with the ability to tell time, but it also communicates a personal sense of style.
Fashion and accessories define character and style.
A person’s ensemble is a reflection of their personality; “you are what you wear.”
Therefore, our timepieces as fashion accessories are an extension of personality; a reflection of perception, lifestyle and image.
Our timepieces are fashion and lifestyle products which bear Botswana’s heritage, and stand products serve as ideals of character, as symbols of self-identity and self-expression.
Q. WHAT ARE THE TIMEPIECES TRENDS TO LOOK OUT FOR IN 2020?
A. In 2020, we are bringing a slimmer design still within the three Dikgosi edition.
We look forward to covering other demographic profiles, young and vibrant youth and a product that will be a lot cheaper than what we have now.
This is so we allow many Batswana to celebrate their heritage and take pride in their own home grown brands by having other versions which are more affordable.
Trend wise, simplicity is still key, less
is more, and that’s what we should be looking for in year 2020 and beyond.
Q. YOUR INSPIRATION AS A BRAND?
A. Our inspiration came from our love for Botswana, our heritage and beautiful stories.
We wanted canvases on which to paint perfect pictures about Botswana, and we started with the three Dikgosi.
The Three Dikgosi Edition brings forth historical significance that dates back to 1885 when the Republic of Botswana was the Bechuanaland Protectorate.
Similar to the Three Dikgosi Monument in the Central Business District of Gaborone, that celebrates these national heroes, Nako Timepieces has an objective of commemorating and celebrating the significance of the three chiefs and the national virtues of ‘Botshabelo’ (refuge), ‘Bogaka’ (heroism), ‘Boitshoko’(endurance),‘Maikarabelo’(global responsibility)and ‘Boipuso’ (independence) that they instilled in the people of the Republic of Botswana.
The times of the three chiefs in the Bechuanaland Protectorate who fearlessly protected Batswana to 2019 modern day Botswana, a nation brimming with optimism and opportunity is why we sought to connect Nako Timepieces to the heritage and pride of Botswana.
Credits
PHOTOGRAPHY | HASSAN TRONIC ARTS
PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHY | DAVID BILLBOARD
Fashion
The Voice on fashion stunner; Best dressed of the week
Goratwa Molaabatho, a sassy style blazer with a knack for color and sheer sophistication. She is my best for this week for her undisputed choice in individuality and fashion eclecticism. I give her a 10/10 for her perfect choice in fashion threads!
Fashion
The latest on beauty through fashion
Black girl magic!
There is increasingly mind-blowing personalization at every touch point in the fashion sphere.
Fashion like any other industry is evolving and its fore-fronters are bringing a blend of indigenous, and modern elements back to life, uniquely voicingout theirinner most thoughts in the fashion world through visual representation.Raymond Geofrey, a seasoned fashion photographer, esteemed content creator and one of the fashion industry’s most successful has used luxurious modern tactics to convey his voice and talk about the world beauty standards today – through fashion.
“The shoot was inspired by the beauty and strength of a modern black woman. Black Women are currently doing so well on international platforms. We have Michelle Obama who is excelling beyond a doubt in the political world.Serena Williams & Caster Semenya are leading sport starts and they are black women.
Beyonce’ still remains one of the most celebrated music talent of all times, whereas Basetsana Khumalo (Miss SA 1994), Lupita Nyong’o (Award winning actress), Adut Akech (Fashion Model of the year 2017-19), Kario (International Face of Nivea), Naomi (Super model & Contributing Vogue Editor), MphoSebina (Musician), Thato Jessica (Musician) and many other black strong and beautiful women have proven that a black girl can be anything she wants to be.
I used a dark skin local model,Kayden as my muse and incorporated some handmade pieces I made using a local bag called “Mozimbabwe” in Botswana but referred to as “Ghana Must Go”in the most parts of Africa.
The reason why I picked this bag is that I wanted something that resonated with Africa or had an African Identity.
The bag was used in the past as a travelling back by women who used the train mostly between Botswana and Zimbabwe.
These woman travelled long distances to get produce to feed their families from the neighboring Zimbabwe.
Other pieces I used for styling was an off the shoulder one hand cream dress from LT Peculiar Designs.
All the images depict the beauty of a modern, dark skinned woman,” stated Raymond.
Fashion is hugely becoming a medium to use to visualize the story of beauty; defying of old stereotypes, referencing the past as a way of story-telling and preserving the culture and the story of being, and this is no different.
BEST DRESSED OF THE WEEK
The undeniable songstress of a force that is Amantle Brown is my best dressed of the week.
The lavender on her just brings out her brownie melanin effortlessly, reeling in some #BLACKGIRLMAGIC.
I give her a 10/10 for being versatile and trying something that is different to her signature hair – that’s what fashion and style is all about – fun, bold and never serious!
Photography | Bornaking Photography
