News

Ping-pong league springs back to life

After almost seven years without a league, table tennis players are eagerly looking forward to an action packed season as the league springs back...

13 hours ago

News

Public urged to cooperate during housing census

Stakeholders in the coming Population Housing Census have been urged to sensitize and educate the public on the need to cooperate and support the...

16 hours ago

News

Boy, 5, accidentally stabs himself to death

A five-year-old boy from Senyedimane ward in Hatsalatladi village is said to have accidentally stabbed himself to death last Tuesday evening. Molepolole police Station...

17 hours ago

News

News

Teen hangs after being scolded by mom

A 15-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide last Thursday after his mother rebuked him for bringing a girlfriend home. The teenager, a Form 3 student...

18 hours ago

News

‘Kromberg killed my son’

• Alleged human trafficking victim dies • ‘They treated my son like a stray dog’-Mother Last year March a heart wrenching story of a...

21 hours ago

News

A spectacle to behold

THE MIGRATION OF THE MIGHTY ZEBRA From November to December every year, a captivating spectacle of Southern Africa’s longest migration of animals takes place...

2 days ago

News

Mmei day

*Monarch school leads 2022 JC Top Achievers with two Merits Located in the heart of one of the poorest locations in Francistown, over the...

2 days ago

News

Finding true love through adoption

“Naturally, when you marry, one of the things you excitedly look forward to is starting a family. So, when my husband and I were...

2 days ago

News

AG raises concern over ‘certain judges’

Although he fell short of naming names, the Attorney General (AG) of Botswana, Abraham Keetshabe has thrown shade at ‘certain’ judges in the judiciary....

2 days ago

News

Bloody Monday

Dad kills mom in full view of toddler son Police in Shakawe are in search of a murder suspect who brutally killed his girlfriend...

2 days ago

News

Serena still packs a punch!

*2017 PLSE Top Achiever does it again She was the toast of the town at the 2018 Primary School Leaving (PSL) Excellence Awards held...

2 days ago

News

Woolworths trucker caught with suspected dagga

A 28-year-old South African truck driver appeared before Maun Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with a single count of Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs. The...

2 days ago
Business

Business

Automechanika expo returns to Jo’burg

After it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 outbreak, South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry, Aautomechanika will return...

2 days ago
Business

Geophysicist reflects on 40 years in the industry Closing in on 40 years in the world of Geophysics, there are few, if any, locals...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Things they say

Entertainment

Things they say

‘Cohabitation is an important stage of a relationship. Don’t skip it!’ Upcoming Celebrity Lawyer, Thabo Kedikilwe

2 days ago
Entertainment

Uniting Africa through music and food

Taste of Africa event coming to royal aria stadium The inaugural Taste of Africa, a food and music cultural event slated for the 30th...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Slow down coach

Following recent social media speculation linking Extension Gunners highly-rated coach, Wame Pepezilo with BPL rivals, Jwaneng Galaxy, it seems the young coach has got...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Mazganda’s charity tour

Mazganda.Com, a live band based in Francistown, is halfway through a charity tour that started on 21st January. The tour continues this February with...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Valentine Special

This one is for lovers and friends. Pablo Tshambani and Akulalwa Music Festival will host a Valentines Outfit Chillas and Family Fun Day at...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Mixing work with pleasure

Monarch based rapper, Clint France has dropped his first single of the year. The song, which is the rapper’s sixth to date, features another...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Paint and sip for Wellness

Local Motswana Princess, Bobo together with her business partner, Kabo Katse are introducing monthly wellness and healing programmes called ‘Paint and Sip’. Under the...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Keeping the dream alive

Dreamers Avenue to host workshop for creatives Covid-19 has exposed the need for diversification in the local entertainment industry. In light of this, Ontiretse...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Dare to be different

14 to battle it out for Miss Millennium 2022 Whilst pageantry is traditionally associated with slim, tall, beautiful young women, Miss Millennium has always...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Celeb edition with Latty

Controversial rapper-cum-fashionista, Leatile Motlhallamme, known to you and me as Latty, is often on the crazy side of the headlines. The young creative’s idea...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Freedom fighter

Bringing Botswana into the 21st century In November 2021, the Court of Appeal (CoA) brought an emphatic end to a matter that had raged...

2 days ago
Entertainment

Dikhwaere reloaded

Festive season in the southern part of the country is characterised by traditional choirs known as Dikhwaere. Held outdoors, such events are always filled...

7 days ago
Sports

Sports

Female athletes drilled on leadership

Sport Management Agency (SMA) last week inducted 20 young local female athletes from different sports associations in a leadership program. In an interview with...

2 days ago

Sports

Kids race for change

Fan’Mo Sports Agency Director, Martin Fani, says they will host the Summer Kids Marathon that is poised to strike change in different communities in...

February 2, 2022
Sports

New year, new target for Orebonye

Moroccan marvel shoots for the top Nearing the halfway point of his three-year contract with Moroccan side, Olympique Club de Khouribga (OCK), local goal-poacher,...

February 1, 2022
Sports

Netball action returns

Botswana Netball Association (BONA) is hard at work preparing for the mini-league commencing this Sunday in both the north and south zones. The league...

February 1, 2022

Sports

Clubs call for grants allocation

...As BVF brace for league action

February 1, 2022
Sports

Rollers look to close the gap

Popa plan resurrection and revenge in Masitaoka grudge match Overshadowed by their inner city rivals for much of the season, Township Rollers have the...

January 27, 2022

Politics

Politics

Is Masisi on panic mode?

President knows that this is the beginning of the end- Ookeditse After the latest Cabinet reshuffle, hotly followed by the Criminal Procedure and Evidence...

2 days ago

Politics

Opposition parties condemn controversial bill

The law looks for all excuses to bypass the role of judiciary- Ndaba President of the Alliance for Progressives, Ndaba Gaolathe has strongly condemned...

3 days ago

Politics

The bill of its kind

A Criminal Procedure and Evidence (Controlled Investigations) Bill 2022 that will be tabled by the Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Kagiso Mmusi is...

February 1, 2022
Let there be light!

Business

Let there be light!

Govt implement change in bid to bring power to the people In recent years, government has implemented various policies in a bid to provide...

2 days ago
A 15 billion Pula business A 15 billion Pula business

Business

A 15 billion Pula business

BURS rakes in big bucks through custom receipts Because of its capabilities to process over 700, 000 declarations every year, Botswana Unified Revenue Service...

2 days ago
