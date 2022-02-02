Business
Govt implement change in bid to bring power to the people In recent years, government has implemented various policies in a bid to provide...
After almost seven years without a league, table tennis players are eagerly looking forward to an action packed season as the league springs back...
Stakeholders in the coming Population Housing Census have been urged to sensitize and educate the public on the need to cooperate and support the...
A five-year-old boy from Senyedimane ward in Hatsalatladi village is said to have accidentally stabbed himself to death last Tuesday evening. Molepolole police Station...
A 15-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide last Thursday after his mother rebuked him for bringing a girlfriend home. The teenager, a Form 3 student...
• Alleged human trafficking victim dies • ‘They treated my son like a stray dog’-Mother Last year March a heart wrenching story of a...
THE MIGRATION OF THE MIGHTY ZEBRA From November to December every year, a captivating spectacle of Southern Africa’s longest migration of animals takes place...
*Monarch school leads 2022 JC Top Achievers with two Merits Located in the heart of one of the poorest locations in Francistown, over the...
“Naturally, when you marry, one of the things you excitedly look forward to is starting a family. So, when my husband and I were...
Although he fell short of naming names, the Attorney General (AG) of Botswana, Abraham Keetshabe has thrown shade at ‘certain’ judges in the judiciary....
Dad kills mom in full view of toddler son Police in Shakawe are in search of a murder suspect who brutally killed his girlfriend...
*2017 PLSE Top Achiever does it again She was the toast of the town at the 2018 Primary School Leaving (PSL) Excellence Awards held...
A 28-year-old South African truck driver appeared before Maun Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with a single count of Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs. The...
After it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 outbreak, South Africa’s leading international trade fair for the automotive service industry, Aautomechanika will return...
‘Cohabitation is an important stage of a relationship. Don’t skip it!’ Upcoming Celebrity Lawyer, Thabo Kedikilwe
Taste of Africa event coming to royal aria stadium The inaugural Taste of Africa, a food and music cultural event slated for the 30th...
Following recent social media speculation linking Extension Gunners highly-rated coach, Wame Pepezilo with BPL rivals, Jwaneng Galaxy, it seems the young coach has got...
Mazganda.Com, a live band based in Francistown, is halfway through a charity tour that started on 21st January. The tour continues this February with...
This one is for lovers and friends. Pablo Tshambani and Akulalwa Music Festival will host a Valentines Outfit Chillas and Family Fun Day at...
Monarch based rapper, Clint France has dropped his first single of the year. The song, which is the rapper’s sixth to date, features another...
Local Motswana Princess, Bobo together with her business partner, Kabo Katse are introducing monthly wellness and healing programmes called ‘Paint and Sip’. Under the...
Dreamers Avenue to host workshop for creatives Covid-19 has exposed the need for diversification in the local entertainment industry. In light of this, Ontiretse...
14 to battle it out for Miss Millennium 2022 Whilst pageantry is traditionally associated with slim, tall, beautiful young women, Miss Millennium has always...
Controversial rapper-cum-fashionista, Leatile Motlhallamme, known to you and me as Latty, is often on the crazy side of the headlines. The young creative’s idea...
Bringing Botswana into the 21st century In November 2021, the Court of Appeal (CoA) brought an emphatic end to a matter that had raged...
Festive season in the southern part of the country is characterised by traditional choirs known as Dikhwaere. Held outdoors, such events are always filled...
Sport Management Agency (SMA) last week inducted 20 young local female athletes from different sports associations in a leadership program. In an interview with...
Fan’Mo Sports Agency Director, Martin Fani, says they will host the Summer Kids Marathon that is poised to strike change in different communities in...
Moroccan marvel shoots for the top Nearing the halfway point of his three-year contract with Moroccan side, Olympique Club de Khouribga (OCK), local goal-poacher,...
Botswana Netball Association (BONA) is hard at work preparing for the mini-league commencing this Sunday in both the north and south zones. The league...
Popa plan resurrection and revenge in Masitaoka grudge match Overshadowed by their inner city rivals for much of the season, Township Rollers have the...
President knows that this is the beginning of the end- Ookeditse After the latest Cabinet reshuffle, hotly followed by the Criminal Procedure and Evidence...
The law looks for all excuses to bypass the role of judiciary- Ndaba President of the Alliance for Progressives, Ndaba Gaolathe has strongly condemned...
A Criminal Procedure and Evidence (Controlled Investigations) Bill 2022 that will be tabled by the Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Kagiso Mmusi is...
With his company’s name derived from one of the biggest football teams on the planet, the mighty Barcelona, Tumalano Molathwa will be hoping The...
A plan to save a bit of money by getting through the border using fake covid-19 results instead of paying P850 for the required...
Wife’s pics lead to threat-to-kill charge A husband found himself in court this week facing a threat-to-kill charge after allegedly telling his wife he...
Leeds City Museum (United Kingdom) will this month host an exhibition on the evolution of money and Zimbabwe will feature. While other countries, like...
BURS rakes in big bucks through custom receipts Because of its capabilities to process over 700, 000 declarations every year, Botswana Unified Revenue Service...
I will sue the police – Burglary victim A victim of burglary and theft is seething with anger and threatening to sue the police...
Gaborone Central Police have arrested a 39-year-old who was caught breaking into cars at Notwane ground on Saturday. Motorists had parked their vehicles at...