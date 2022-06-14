Connect with us

A boost for Birmingham
GLORY BOYS: Mens 4x400m relay team celebrating gold Down Under

Sports

By

Published

  • Team BW get five extra Commonwealth slots

With the countdown to the Commonwealth Games now down to weeks rather than months, Botswana have received a timely boost in the form of five extra slots as the build towards the global sporting event.

Team BW had applied to the Commonwealth Games Federation seeking representation in the Lawn Bowls, with their SOS getting the green light last week. It means they will now be present in eight sporting disciplines.

There was further good news for the team, as the Federation also granted Botswana another shot in the Boxing – all five spots to be filled by women.

It brings the number of local athletes who will travel to the United Kingdom to take part in the Birmingham Games to 32 as they look to build on the highs achieved Down Under four years ago.

At the Gold Coast in 2018, the country returned home with five medals, putting in their best ever performance to win three golds, a silver and a bronze.

Team-BW-Stats

Speaking to Voice Sport, Chef de Mission, Yarona Sharp said they were confident of repeating this success.

“When we formulated our strategy the aim was to take eight disciplines to the games, and indeed the organisers have increased our quota. This is a chance to give an unpopular sporting code like lawn bowls a chance. They have a record which speaks for them that’s why they are chosen; they have proved their worth. Also they are not an Olympic sport so since Commonwealth Games are also major games we saw it fit to throw them in and show that we recognise them. Their inclusion also increases our chances at medals,” she noted.

For her part, newly elected Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) CEO, Botho Bayendi, revealed they have budgeted P8 million for the games, although they had initially wanted P12 million.

“The budget was revised that’s why we ended up with the current figure, but for now we are receiving the funds from government in a phased manner. We received P1.5 million to cover up for May activities which included preparations, qualification events, travel and kits,” explained Bayendi.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games run from 27 July to 8 August.

