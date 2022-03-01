Entertainment
A dangerous misconception
Shaya took time to watch Samoxa’s trending video and, while slightly upsetting, there is a fair chance he’s telling the truth about what he says he gets paid to do.
Shaya knows a lot of men who have been on all expenses paid, out-of-the country vacations sponsored by married men, where they are required to perform the kind of sexual favours Samoxa says he regularly hands out at the Maruapula-based nightclub.
However, what Shaya finds really disturbing is Samoxa’s belief that he cannot catch HIV through unprotected sex in the other hole.
For your information, when HIV/AIDS was discovered around 1985/1986, it was the gay community that were hit hardest.
Please protect yourself my man, your health is at risk!
On another note, Shaya is waiting for the list of your clients, I could see the video was cut short when you were about to reveal more.
