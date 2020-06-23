Sports
A dark day for the greens
The demise of Mamoja diskie
13 years after they won the Premier League, Francistown City Greens – formerly Ecco City Greens – have been relegated to the Second Division.
With just four games left to play and survival still a distinct possibility, Mamoja Diskie’s fate was sealed on Sunday when the Botswana Football Association (BFA) announced that due to Covid-19 all domestic action was finished for the season.
Rather than declare the local leagues null and void, the BFA ruled the divisions would be considered complete according to their current standings.
Bottom of an incredibly tight First Division North, in which just three points separated the last six teams, the decision spelled doom for the Greens.
Along with another Francistown-based side, Great North Tigers and Tonota FC – who relegated on goal difference – Mamoja Diskie will now line up in the third tier of Botswana football.
It is a devastating new low for a club that have enjoyed unlikely success since the turn of the century.
City Greens stunned the country in 2003 when as a relatively unknown First Division side they stormed to the semi-final of the Coca Cola cup.
The remarkable cup run proved the start of the glory years for Ecco.
Two years later, Mamoja gained promotion to the Premier League, cementing their first season in the top flight with a top-eight finish.
The foundations had been laid for the fairytale story of Botswana football, which, 13 years later, remains unrivaled.
In 2007, City Greens defied the odds, becoming the first – and to date only – team from the north to win the Premier League, clinching the coveted trophy with two games to spare.
Boasting players such as Malepa Bolelang, Zecco Makafiri, Nicholas Matlhare, Mandlaenkosi Sibanda, Michael Onkutule, Patrick Lenyeletse, and Gaboratanelwe Kgosietsile among others, the title-winning squad remains revered in the city of Francistown.
A magical season ended in disappointment, however, as City Greens lost an absorbing Coke Cup final to their then brother’s, Botswana Meat Commission FC (BMC).
With the game finishing 1-1, BMC held their nerve from the spot, winning 6-5 on penalties.
Another cup final defeat followed five years later, as Ecco lost the inaugural Mascom Top8 final to Township Rollers, undone by the Pula popping Popa 3-1.
Their presence in the showpiece game proved to be the last of the good times for Ecco.
Two years later, in 2014, the club’s main sponsor, BMC, ended their association with the side.
Relegation swiftly followed in the ensuing campaign (2014/15), in which Ecco finished bottom, 14 points adrift of safety, and managing just four wins all season.
The club narrowly missed out on an immediate return to the top flight, finishing second in the following season but losing the promotional play-offs to Rolling Boys (now Security Systems).
For City Greens Chairman, Blessed Mahwa, BMC’s departure proved a pivotal point in the club’s downfall.
“When BMC pulled out, we lost experienced and competitive players who joined other clubs for greener pastures. It was difficult to find a sponsor since we were using BMC product name Ecco hence why we eventually changed the club name,” Mahwa told Voice Sport this week.
“When the club relegated we lost supporters because a lot of them joined us from other teams because we were doing well. It was very hard to sustain the team and we were using our family resources to honor the games and camping expenses. The first season in First Division, we managed to qualify for the play-offs surviving on P10, 000 prize money from the premier league,” continued Mahwa, adding he is stunned by the BFA’s decision to stop the league with just four games left and much to play for.
“When the season stopped due to COVID-19, we were left with four games and we needed only two wins to be amongst the top five. We are still working on appealing the matter because we feel it is a harsh decision since we were not consulted,” concluded the aggrieved chairman.
Sports
Shadowing Serena
Ekua’s Eureka moment
For 15-year-old Ekua Youri, the sight of her father taking her elder brother for tennis practice matches was all it took.
Just a little baby at the time, Ekua could however not wait to swing her own tennis racket.
Now the teenager has set her eyes on following in the footsteps of her idol, the 38-year-old and 23 Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams.
The American legend has won the most singles by any player in the Open Era, and the second-most of all-time behind Margaret Court.
Youri’s dream began to take shape when she was invited for trials in Spain at Barcelona Tennis Academy where she impressed the talent scouts.
“That was my biggest breakthrough. I was offered a partial bursary to do General Certificate Secondary Education (GCSE) at Wesley Hall College, a homeschooling programme which allows me to train well without compromising my education in the process,” she said.
“I watched my dad take my brother to tennis courts everyday and I long believed that tennis is my destiny,” she said.
Some of the young girl’s notable achievements include finishing second on the doubles at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament which was held in Mauritius in 2019.
“I was also crowned a Champion at Catalonia tournament in Spain last year September and a Champion at Grade 3 Under 18 tournament in the United Kingdom (UK) back in December 2019 just to mention a few,” Youri told Voice Sport.
“My role model has always been Serena because she’s very strong and determined on the courts. I’d love to see myself representing Botswana at Wimbledon just like her,” she said.
The youngster said just like her idol, she’d also like to have a shot at a Grand Slam.
“I believe I can do it with time and a great deal of hardwork,”she said.
The youngster told Voice Sport that her game has improved tremendously since arriving in Spain.
“I’m more independent and aggressive and that is a positive thing,” she said.
Sports
World champs for badminton official
Local badminton umpire, Emmanuel Saakane, 40, is one of the shortlisted line judges for the World Junior Championships which were initially scheduled for September 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, the Championships have since been postponed to January 2021.
Nevertheless, Saakane told Voice Sport in an interview on Tuesday that he is delighted to have been given an opportunity to officiate at such a level.
“International assignments are always a massive experience for me as I get to learn the improved laws of the sport,” he said.
Saakane said the skills transfer from the tournament will in the long run also benefit his colleagues locally.
The highly ambitious Saakane who has been a line judge since 2008 said Badminton World Federation (BWF) laws changes almost every year, meaning they’ve to continuously inform themselves.
“Learning never stops and the game changes rapidly. Therefore getting international exposure once in a while helps to keep one up to date with the international trends,” Saakane said.
The veteran official is not new to the international stage.
He has officiated at prestigious tournaments such as Surdiman Cup in Donguan, China back in 2015, Dubai World Cup Series in 2016, the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aries, Argentina.
In conclusion Saakane revealed that he plans to transition to umpiring as time goes on.
“I’d really like to be a BWF umpire and I believe I’m confident I’ll get there,” he said.
