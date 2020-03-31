Sports
A dream deferred
CORONA PUTS SLOVAKIA ON HOLD FOR LOCAL DUO
The chance of a lifetime, to play domestic football in Europe, has been put on hold for two local ladies as the coronavirus pandemic keeps its killer claws wrapped tightly around world sport.
National team players, goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija and striker Reilwe Tholakele were meant to leave for a four-month trial with top Slovakian side Partizan Bardejov at the start of March.
The try-outs were scheduled to run until 30 June, as the duo looked to secure contracts with the Division One outfit.
That dream has been deferred, for now.
The pioneering pair were identified by Bardejov after impressing during the national team’s training camp in Slovakia last year.
The Mares had travelled to the landlocked Central European nation as part of their preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers.
It proved to be an apt choice.
Shortly after their return from the West, the ladies famously went on to knock South Africa out in the second round of qualifying, beating their mighty neighbours 3-2 on penalties after the two-legged tie finished goalless.
23-year-old Bosija starred in the match, brilliantly saving two penalties to cap a heroic performance.
Although the journey would ultimately end in a narrow loss to Zambia in the next round, the victory over a South African side who had competed at the World Cup just a month earlier remains a milestone in local sport.
For the trail-blazing Bosija, making history is nothing new.
The Tutume-born shot stopper became the first Motswana lady to play in the South African league when leading club Bloemfontein Celtic snatched her up in 2017.
Bosija’s three-year contract with Celtic came to an end last December and she remains anxious to explore new opportunities.
Tholakele, meanwhile, has made her name at the other end of the pitch.
The 24-year-old Township Rollers forward is a natural goal-scorer and has led the line for the national team for many years now.
Tholakele’s speed and strength, combined with her clever movement make her a nightmare for defenders to play against.
Speaking to Voice Sport this week, a disappointed Bosija said she had no doubt that both herself and Tholakele would have excelled at Bardejov.
“It is unfortunate that we could not travel because of this world disaster. But the deal still stands and we are hopeful this shall pass and we will be able to go.”
Indeed, the dedicated keeper revealed she is working hard on her fitness to ensure she is ready to pounce when her chance arrives.
“I am currently training every day in the afternoon to keep fit and national team Goalkeeper Coach Thabo Motang is facilitating the training. There was another team in Czech Republic which was interested in signing me but the Slovakian one was quick to send a letter. We agreed with our agent Moran Nthoiwa to go there and the team was to pay our four-month stay expenses,” explained Bosija, who started playing football as an 11-year-old at Monarch Primary School in Francistown.
Originally Bosija began as a striker but, fortunately for Botswana football, fate was to intervene.
“One day during school ball games our goalkeeper was absent and my teammate, Tshiamo Manuel advised me to take the position. We lost 1-0 but the coach was impressed by my performance and so I continued in goal.”
And the rest, as they say, is history.
“We qualified to represent the Francistown region in the nationals where I was identified by Tshepo Mphukuthi who called me for U13 camp. I was very consistent in my performance and played for U15, U17, U20 and now senior national team. I played for Rollers from 2013 to 2015 and in 2016 I joined Double Action where I played for few months before I was signed by Celtic,” summarised Bosija, who was quick to thank the Botswana Football Association (BFA) for their part in her rise.
It is a rise that for now must come to a standstill.
The next chapter, however, should make for fascinating reading!
Sports
BNOC to call off camp
LOC to meet with affected federations
Following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to next year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) is mulling the idea of calling off camp.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and the Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo took a decision on Tuesday to reschedule the Olympic Games to the summer of 2021.
The decision was made to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.
Likewise, BNOC held an emergency meeting on Wednesday and the Local Organising Committee has been tasked with meeting with management from the affected sporting codes to deliver the outcome of the meeting before an official announcement is made.
Voice Sport has been reliably informed that while many agreed that it made sense to break camp due to cost implications, federations are however worried about their athletes who are likely to lose form.
Athletes who have already qualified and many still chasing their qualification berth went in to camp in November last year.
The camp comprises of athletes from athletics, boxing, weight lifting and swimming.
Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday evening, a worried BNOC Chief Executive Officer Tuelo Serufho said an official announcement will be made after LOC has met with concerned federations. Serufho told Voice Sport that they find themselves between a rock and a hard place as they currently don’t know whether IOC will extend the qualifying period, or what lies in store for those who’ve already qualified.
According to the previous schedule athletics and boxing qualifiers were to go on until the end of June while judo and swimming were scheduled up until the end of July.
Serufho said BNOC is worried that athletes will lose form since there will be no competitions unless the CoronaVirus scare subsides.
“What are we going to do to sustain their performance since they are not allowed to train as a team?” Serufho asked rhetorically.
He revealed to Voice Sport that due to the suspension of sporting activities they had to cancel their plans of sending athletes to a High Performance Center in South Africa.
“Some of our athletes were scheduled to go for a training session in Europe at the end of June,” he said.
Over the weekend two athletes Baboloki Thebe and Onkabetse Nkobolo were involved in a car accident after they sneaked out of camp for a boozy night out.
Quizzed on measures they have in place to ensure that all athletes follow their coaches training programmes to remain fit and disciplined, Serufho could only say they will discuss the issue with Federations.
“Botswana Athletics Association is currently investigating the incident involving those two athletes and they are expected to give BNOC a full report,” said Serufho.
Botswana is still looking to add to her only Olympic success, a 2012 Silver medal won by 800m sprinter Nijel Amos at the London Summer Olympics.
The 2021 Olympics offers the nation another opportunity a rare but greatly desired podium finish.
Sports
Sizzling for The Reds
YOUNG STRIKER MAKES GU STRIDES
Last week Voice Sport ran a special feature on Gaborone United’s caretaker coach Pontsho ‘Piro’ Moloi, focusing on the 38-year-old’s perfect start to life in the GU hot seat.
Having guided the Money Machine to six wins in his six games in charge, Moloi’s managerial reputation is rising fast.
Another to enjoy a successful ‘GU baptism’ – albeit slightly less high profile – is the club’s lanky new addition Misani Thupa.
The speedy 22-year-old striker, signed from Extension Gunners in dramatic fashion on the last day of the January transfer window, has hit the ground running with Moyagoleele.
In his four appearances to date, most of them from off the bench, Thupa has bagged a goal and two assists as well as impressing with his work rate and clever movement.
A lifelong Gunners fan, Thupa fulfilled a boyhood fantasy last year when he joined the Lobatse side, scoring six times in his six months with Mapantsola.
“Playing for Gunners was a dream come true because they gave me an opportunity to play in the elite league when I almost thought of quitting the sport. I started playing football at a very young age and my skills was crafted by Re Ba Bona Ha in Gaborone Phase 4, spent nine good years there. Eventually, the team registered in the league and I played for four years before ultimately joining Gunners,” the talented forward told Voice Sport in an exclusive interview this week.
However, signing for Gunners was just the start. Thupa then had to fight for a place in the first team.
“It was really hard for me to gain a starting berth. Eventually, I made a deal with the coach, Stanley Mwaanga, that if he gives me a chance to play I would score and it came to pass. Furthermore, that is what motivated me to keep working hard to stay in the starting 11 and bag those six crucial goals in my Gunners career,” he said, his eye lighting up with obvious pride at the memory.
Quizzed on what prompted his move to GU, Thupa responded immediately, “There was a lot going on at Gunners, including financial strains. That upset my parents because I was risking my livelihood. They demanded I leave football altogether and forced me to terminate my contract with Gunners. I was heartbroken.”
Fortunately, salvation was to come swiftly.
“I was ready to give up football, but GU re-surfaced on the last day of the transfer window asking for my services. I jumped at the opportunity to play what I love the most!”
Two months into his GU adventure and, despite his impressive start and unwavering confidence in his own abilities, Thupa is not getting carried away. The raw young striker is far from the finished article and knows there is still a long way to go but he is hungry for more.
“I have always dreamed of myself playing in one of big leagues one day and being at GU will help me achieve that. My plan is to work hard and cement my place in the starting 11.”
Sangomas’ fatal battle
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
Kweneng Region records 18 Covid-19 suspects
A watery grave
Man admits to arson
A dream deferred
Kablay cracks the whip
Girl, 8, found hanging in parents’ house
Battered by Batista
Parties take a stand on corona
BNOC to call off camp
Scary times!
Judge Dingake and family quarantined
Fatal messages
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trio accused of gang rape
Saleshando warns of covid-19, dispels myths
Sizzling for The Reds
The Voice on fashion stunner; Best dressed of the week
Fashion without borders scoop
DJ’s Colastraw & Soso drop
Masisi ‘s look east policy
The Voice on fashion stunner; Best dressed of the week
Fashion without borders scoop
Broke Boko
Bad Boys don’t stop!
Things they say: MPs Baja mosusumpelo -Kwape
Rex flexes his musical might
Celeb edition with Kodie
Alphaboi’s Kgarebe
Girl, 8, found hanging in parents’ house
Kweneng Region records 18 Covid-19 suspects
Man admits to arson
Parties take a stand on corona
Kablay cracks the whip
Battered by Batista
Trio accused of gang rape
A watery grave
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
Sangomas’ fatal battle
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Girl, 8, found hanging in parents’ house
-
News1 day ago
Kweneng Region records 18 Covid-19 suspects
-
News2 days ago
Man admits to arson
-
Politics2 days ago
Parties take a stand on corona
-
Politics2 days ago
Kablay cracks the whip
-
News2 days ago
Battered by Batista
-
News2 days ago
Trio accused of gang rape
-
News2 days ago
A watery grave