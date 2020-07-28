A mother’s death, a financial feud and a sibling’s curse

A day after burying their mother, a 42-year-old man is said to have threatened to kill his sister during a heated family meeting over money.

On June 22, Mogae Festus Keabetswe of Borakalalo ward in Molepolole, allegedly uttered the following statement to his sibling, Kesaobaka Setswammung, “Wena ga ke batle go bua le wena ke tla go bolaya (I do not want to talk to you, I will kill you).”

Keabetswe’s foul-mouthed fury was reportedly a reaction to being criticized by his sister, who accused him of failing to contribute financially to their mother’s funeral.

According to sources close to the family, Setswammung was especially upset as Keabetswe had been given P5, 000 from a co-worker to go towards the funeral but kept the cash for himself.

Keabetswe was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with threat-to-kill.

Having spent 14 days in jail following his initial court appearance, the suspect was granted conditional bail by Molepolole Magistrates Court last Thursday.

He was ordered to pay P3, 000 and provide two sureties bound to the same amount.

Keabetswe was also instructed to stay away from his sister

He will appear again for mention on August 10.