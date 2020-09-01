Our senior ladies football team captain, Bebeto Otlhagile got more than a birthday surprise when her long time lover and fellow football manager, Thapelo Mothusi of Gaborone United finally popped the big question.

Mothusi

Shaya is one for happy endings, I don’t know when my very own happy ending will come, but I wish these two well.

Don’t let Shaya’s invite get lost in the mail. Congratulations to you two!