A formidable foundation

DELIGHTED: President Masisi

MCM launches Motheo Project

With power cuts seemingly on the rise, becoming a frustratingly regular occurrence, Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) are confident its Motheo Project can make a telling difference.

Launched last Friday, the initiative sees the introduction of a new open-pit mine that will ultimately increase MCM’s annual coal production by one million tonnes – currently the mine produces 2.8 million tonnes a year.

The exciting project, which set MCM back P1.7 billion, was officially launched by President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, who was quick to highlight mining’s key role in leading the fight to transform Botswana into an Upper Income Country.

GROUND BREAKING: President Masisi operating the digger for the official ground breaking

“Our mining industry, as you all know is dependent on diamonds, which is limited in scope for our revenue base. It is against this backdrop that government is pursuing measures to expand its revenue base to other minerals, including coal,” HE highlighted.

Masisi stated the country sits on 212 billion tonnes of largely untapped coal reserves, noting it was time to tap into this potential for socio-economic development.

“As the country is experiencing a shortage of electricity, with only 60 percent being generated locally, coal from Morupule mine remains the predominant source of energy, feeding both Morupule A and Morupule B power plants to meet the country’s power demands,” he said.

The President voiced his confidence that the project will go a long way to assisting his government’s efforts to increase rural electrification and village connectivity.

Although he stressed he was ‘well aware’ of the sensitivity surrounding coal mining and the utilisation of natural resources, especially in terms of sustainability, Masisi added, “For us to maintain a sustainable environment does not mean that our natural resources should not be used.”

Rather, he said sustainability requires a balanced approach to development.

“We must sustainably harness and manage the natural resources that the country is endowed with, for sustainable economic growth and for the benefit of the people,” concluded Masisi.

For his part, MCM General Manager, Edwin Elias said the mine, which has been operating since 1973, up until now on an exclusively underground basis, is determined to make the most of the coal resources Botswana has been ‘endowed’ with.

Pointing out that Motheo means ‘foundation’ in English, Elias explained MCM intend to use the project as a springboard to help expand the mine’s business and capture existing opportunities in the coal industry.

“Of particular interest, we want to increase our share in the regional market, and eventually increase our presence in the seaborne and international market,” he revealed.

Elias noted the global demand for coal has increased and thus MCM hope to take advantage of this while also exploring alternative avenues created by modern mining methods and environmentally friendly beneficiation techniques.

The MCM GM ended by reiterating the mine’s vision to become a leading coal energy business, explaining they will transition to this by introducing new technologies and promoting innovation in their business.

