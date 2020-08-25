President’s resignation leaves golf in limbo

A week after Botswana Golf Union (BGU) President, Pius Molefe sent shockwaves through the sport by handing in his resignation, the union is yet to meet to discuss the bombshell development.

In a brief interview with Voice Sport, BGU Vice-President Administration, Modiri Phuthego, revealed he has temporarily taken over the reigns.

Phuthego explained that Molefe called it quits as he was no longer able to balance his role as BGU head with his demanding career.

“Molefe is the Managing Director of BBS bank and their company is going commercial hence there will too much pressure on him to deliver,” stated Phuthego, commending Molefe for his ‘selfless decision’ to step down.

“We fully respect his decision because he did not want to hold the Union back in its proceedings. Unfortunately we have not being able to meet as the committee because of a series of lockdowns in greater Gaborone. Most of our committee members stay outside greater Gaborone hence making it difficult for us to meet and digest issues like this!”

Quizzed for an update on the suspensions of Secretary General, Tumelo Selikane and Brand and Communication Manager, Neo Aabobe, the acting President said, “We have not been able resolve those particular issues yet because we have not being able to meet with those individuals. We are trying on our side but it is fruitless. As for the Brand and Communication Manager role, it is still unoccupied and we are looking into different names to consider for the job.”

For his part, Molefe would not be drawn into discussing his exit, saying only, “I resigned for personal reason. Please allow me not to elaborate on this at this stage.”