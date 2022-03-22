Entertainment
A invades ghetto
Three South African artists will be in Francistown on 2nd April.
The trio of Mthunzi, AJourneyOfMilez and Nobuhle are booked to perform at Molapo Riverside Deck, supported by a host of local DJs.
Njabulo Mthunzi Ndimande broke into the scene with his six track album ‘Selimathunzi’ where he worked with the likes of Sun-El Musician, S-Tone and Simmy.
Nobuhle is well known for songs such as ‘Eloyi’ and ‘Nkiya Nkiya’ while A Journey Of Milez (Nkosinathi Thabani Ndlovu) is a renowned skillful DJ influenced by the likes of DJ Fresh, Black Coffee and Culoe De Song.
He recently released ‘OMEN’, a second installment on his ‘State of becoming’ series.
