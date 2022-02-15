Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

A jobless generation

By

Published

IN THE HOT SEAT: Rakgare

32.4% of the country’s youth unemployed

Brutally confirming what most graduates already know, the multi-topic household survey, carried out at the end of 2020, indicates that 164, 945 youth are unemployed in Botswana.

With the country’s youth population, those aged between 18 and 35, estimated at 509, 195, it means 32, 4 percent of that demographic do not have a job.

The startling stat was revealed by Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development (MYSC), Tumiso Rakgare in parliament on Tuesday, when responding to a question from Jwaneng MP, Mabutsane Mephato Reatile.

The MP had asked for clarification on the number of unemployed and under-employed youth (workers who are highly skilled but working in low-paying or low-skill jobs and part-time workers who would prefer to be full-time) in Botswana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reatile also demanded to know what interventions government have come up with to create employment for the youth, the results of these initiatives and its key performance indicators.

“The multi-topic household survey indicates that 26, 552 youth are underemployed, translating to 0.05 percent,” replied Rakgare, whose ministry was responsible for carrying out the survey.

“The government has come up with various sector specific interventions to address unemployment, like Affirmative Action in favour of Youth, including: 15 percent maintenance reservation for youth construction companies (worth P2, 327, 201.28), 15 percent price preference for tenders and 20 percent reservation for micro procurement.

SEEKING ANSWERS: Reatile

“There is also use of open spaces for setting up temporary stalls, payment of installments for tendered commercial plots, five-year grace period without paying lease fees for fields/farms, 30 percent reservation for cattle chasing patrols and cut-lines/ fire breaks tenders amongst others,” continued the youthful Minister.

Rakgare further pointed out through the course of the 2021/22 financial year, which ends in April, government splashed out over P64 million (P64, 389, 491.54) on youth enterprises.

The Youth leader added a budget of P89, 399, 997 has been allocated to fund a maximum of 894 youth businesses, translating to over 1, 000 jobs.

He revealed 14, 294 youth are participating in volunteer programmes with 300 jobs created as of last September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Bring Khama to me or no talks- Masisi

We want a guarantee that he won’t be harassed- Sekgoma Bangwato and government have reached a deadlock in trying to resolve a long standing...

1 day ago

News

Woman raped while jogging

Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) Police are investigating a case in which a 40-year-old woman was raped while on an early morning run....

2 days ago

News

Woman in court for husband’s murder

A secretary at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Francistown has been remanded in custody for the murder of her husband. Susan Manyathelo, 58, could...

2 days ago

News

Man in court for opening fire on police officers

A Lobatse man, Thato Ntando Dube, will know his fate in April on whether he has a case to answer in a matter in...

3 days ago

News

My daughter is brainless- estranged father

*Thipe disowns documents that bear his signature

1 day ago

News

‘Poor sex is Akin to GBV’

Maun Kgosi urges men to up their sex games “Men are not mounting their women and we have many of these cases!” It seems...

18 hours ago
MINISTER OF FINANCE: Serame MINISTER OF FINANCE: Serame

Politics

Saleshaondo’ s open letter to Serame

Mine is Priority of Priorities- LOO On Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando responded to the 2022/2023 Budget Speech which was delivered by...

1 day ago

News

A horror fit for Hollywood

*BDF Major shoots wife, puts ‘nyatsi’ nephew in hospital, then kills himself *’There was no affair!’ dead woman’s cousin A dramatic car chase, several...

1 day ago

Business

Breaking down the budget speech

On Monday, The Finance Minister, Peggy Serame delivered her first ever Budget Speech, sealing her place in the history books as the first ever...

22 hours ago

News

DIS feeds Museveni- Dow

Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Unity Dow is convinced that the person behind the controversial Facebook pseudo account, France Museveni is not a single...

6 hours ago

News

Mokgethi makes over P2 million from orphans

Grand daughter drags minister to court for contempt As the bitter court battle between embattled Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Annah Mokgethi...

1 day ago

Sports

Rollers narrowly escape Lions’ grip

A splendid first half display by struggling Gilport Lions was not sufficient enough to hold a determined Township Rollers side who won the game...

1 day ago
Glorial Gaosikelwe Glorial Gaosikelwe

Entertainment

Sacrificing for Sport

Gloria Gaosikelwe was recently appointed Chairperson of the Botswana Sport Volunteers Movement (SVM). The 49-year-old Hukuntsi native’s sporting background dates back to 1987, when...

21 hours ago

News

Motshegwa condems constitutional review process

The process is fraudulent- BOFEPUSU Deputy Secretary General Botswana Federation of Public Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has condemned the ongoing...

1 day ago
Shakawe Bursting with potential Shakawe Bursting with potential

Business

Bursting with potential

Shakawe’s huge opportunities for growth The capital of Okavango sub district, Shakawe is oozing with potential for economic growth, especially in regards to tourism...

22 hours ago

News

Spy wars

>BUSINESSMAN/DIS AGENT ATTACKED AND LEFT FOR DEAD Almost a month after armed robbers attacked a well-known Gaborone businessman and left him for dead, police...

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.