Subways premiers at New Capitol cinemas

The film industry is only beginning to experience recovery across the world after many productions were either halted or postponed because of covid 19 adverse-effects

Closer to home, the industry bounced back to life with the movie, Subways, which premiered in Gaborone over the weekend despite challenges.

According to the movie Producer Godson Tshipietsile, Subways was almost impossible to shoot during Covid-19 times as laid out protocols had to be observed.

“There was a time when there were curfews which meant that we had to book accommodation for the entire crew, which proved very expensive. It was a difficult time but I don’t think it was limited to us, I think everyone had to readjust but we pulled through.”

In true movie style celebrities, socialites and industry experts flocked to the New Capitol Cinemas for the private viewing. Often keeping us on the edge of our seats with the twist and turns Subways is definitely a movie for the mind.

With a duration of 80 minutes, Subways is a movie about a drug dealer in pursuit of a turnaround in his life but his quest encounters a horrific wrong turn when a peace deal with his long-time adversary turns ugly.

Airing on UPICtv the movie is centred around Pablo Bonno ‘Pablo’ Moloi (real name Lesego Madingwane) and his brother Bonolo Skills Moloi (Bernard Morapedi) and how the brothers navigate around the dark drug world.

After the death of their parents in a horrific car crash famously known as the flyover disaster, the two brothers are sucked into the drug underworld.

“Subways is a story of the Moloi brothers as they navigate the difficult terrain of making it into the drug trade. Pablo’s life dramatically changes when he falls in love and wants to start a family of his own,” the producer said when giving a synopsis of the movie. Also speaking at the movie premier was PRMC’s Dineo Rowland, “I can’t believe that content creation in Botswana has evolved this much, over the years. I am the type that grew up watching the then best action movies like, “The Negotiator by Samuel L. Jackson and when I checked its trailer earlier and compared it to what I just watched, we are not so far off. Let’s not be discouraged by the downturn in the economy, the government of Botswana is behind this industry and I am sure that more local content producers will continue to be supported.”

Rowland further noted that UPICtv is looking at always injecting more content on the platform.

“Our objective in commissioning independently produced Botswana programming to ensure the creation of the most engaging and exciting content for our platform.

To date, UPICtv has secured 91 local titles, which account for 41% of the overall content on the platform 87% over the next 2 years and Subways, being one of those local titles, ”said Rowland.

8/10