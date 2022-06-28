A night of praise and worship

Gaborone West (G/West) Industrial Church Auditorium will be the place to be on Friday as Abundance City International host an event dubbed ‘Another level night of praise and worship explosion’.

Speaking with Voice Entertainment on Tuesday, Abundance City International Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rebaone Gola gave a brief background of his organisation and the upcoming event.

“Abundance City International is a church based in G/West Industrial under the tutelage of Prophet Thuso Molefhe. The vision of the church is to raise a generation that makes a difference and provide a platform for youth to be groomed into responsible self reliant citizens. The Friday event is an inaugural show, which will be a fund raiser for the church building project and the plan is to make it an annual event. This first edition will give an idea on how to move forward in the coming years.”

Quizzed about who will be entertaining worshippers on the day, Gola said; “The show will be graced by local gospel acts and Praise &Worship teams from local churches such as Ezra Neethings, Shinkie, Boitshepo, Ma-Hazel, Sesame, Wanano, Neo Segotoong and ACI Praise & Worship Team just to mention a few.”

Gola further said excitement is building amongst gospel music fans as the show draws closer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are receiving a positive response already, especially from the gospel music lovers. We are expecting most Christians and gospel lovers who have been looking for a chance to entertain themselves without compromising their religion and their spiritual principles,” said Gola, adding the night will feature performances from other genres like poetry, dance and comedy to give it an added spark.

Tickets are available at P200 from these numbers: 77584115 or 71714861.