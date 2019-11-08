The first of the many envisaged installments of poetic nights at Adansonia Hotel gets under way on the 28th of November.

Simply dubbed ‘A night with Poetic Sensei’, the evening brings together wordsmiths such as Lahari, Breo, Phoko, Poetic Blood, Ben Nkhoma and EB Kgosi Mol.

The poetic omnibus will be coordinated by MCs Top Shatter and Radar.

The fun starts at 7pm and the cover charge is P100.