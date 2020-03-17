News
A ranger’s cry
Wildlife ranger speak out on injustice
In the midst of the unprecedented rise in the poaching of rhinos and elephants, some of the frustrated Wildlife Rangers are beginning to speak up and shed light on what could be the main problem hampering the country’s conservation efforts.
A former Wildlife Officer 1, Thatayaone Lexion Mpatane, who retired from service in 2018 out of frustration told The Voice in an exclusive interview that the current poaching trend is likely to persist if issues affecting wildlife officers are not addressed.
Mpatane joined the Wildlife employ in 2010 as an Assistant Wildlife Officer and at the time of his resignation he had been promoted to Wildlife Officer 1.
The Francistown native who has a long running Industrial court case with the employer told The Voice that his trouble started when he was unprocedurally transferred from his work station Lone Tree to Gantsi.
“I was given a technical post in Gantsi while I’m a professional,” he said.
“This is not an isolated case. There are many of my colleagues who find themselves under the same situation. It’s a simple case of maladministration and a simmering issue at the heart of the civil service,” he said.
“The biggest challenge at the moment is that you’ll find that a unit within the wildlife will only have one graduate and the rest are people who joined with very low qualifications many years ago. Any graduate who joins is sent to do menial tasks,” claimed Mpatane.
The soft spoken and highly eloquent wildlife officer said he had a long running case with his employer at the Industrial Court in Gaborone.
“I realised that I stood no chance at the Industrial Court after my union abandoned me. The only sensible thing to do was to withdraw the matter from the Industrial Court and seek relief from the High Court,” he said.
In court documents seen by this publication, Mpatane wrote his case withdrawal letter on 3rd February and requested a prompt meeting with the bench clerk to inspect the file.
“I needed material such as pleadings that’d be of use on the matter with the High Court because I’ll be seeking for additional reliefs, which the Industrial Court cannot grant,” he said.
However according to Mpatane while the court provided him with the documents the one he needed the most was conspicuously missing.
“The court order confirming that I withdrew the matter was not among the documents and when I inquired further I was told the Judge, President Tebogo Maruping had refused to write the order asserting that he had already heard the case and would write judgement,” he said.
“I found this shocking because according to rule of the Industrial Court a notice to withdraw is sufficient since the matter was yet to be sat down,” he said.
“The court does not have the discretion to decide whether a mater can be withdrawn or not, the rules are to that effect are prescriptive that my application alone is sufficient,” said Mpatane.
Mpate based his reasoning on rule 52 of the Rules of the Industrial Court which states that: “If a party wishes to withdraw a matter the party must file a notice of the withdrawal on the Registrar and serve a copy of the notice on the other parts of the proceedings.”
Efforts to get a comment from the Registrar were unsuccessful.
In search of the suspect
While other countries are seized with ensuring that the Corona virus does not spread or enter their respective shores, as of Tuesday our government was pre-occupied with looking for a man with the suspected disease.
The man who came from Thailand and had the virus symptoms was due to be tested when he decided to run away from hospital before tests could be done.
How a patient, with symptoms of a virus that is a global threat could escape from a government hospital meant for suspected cases baffles the mind.
The whole incident vindicated those who have been saying our government is just not serious about handling the issue.
Not that the patient should have been handled like a hard core criminal but he must have surely been under the watchful eye of senior doctors but alas, no one seemed to bother hence the man got the chance to slip away.
The story of course set social media abuzz with people questioning and blaming the government and saying should the virus come and spread in Zimbabwe; no one but our leaders would be to blame.
Responding to the Tweet of the escape, Twitter user, Dr Chris Kandeya said; “Zanu PF must go, Zimbabwe lacks leadership, how does a coronavirus patient escape, this is rubbish , this is crap”, while Trymore Muhlanga said; “Seems we aren’t taking corona virus seriously. With the way our health care system is so poor, we can’t have the luxury of suspected patients escaping.”
As to why he also thought it best to disappear into thin is also another question that we might never get answers to. But as always, social media users had their own theories, with some even joking about the matter to say the man just gave the hungry nurses a few dollars so he could run away.
“Hope someone didn’t get paid for his release. How does one really run away if this was supposed to be a patient under the spotlight”, questioned one Twitter user.
Well, anything is possible in this country and it wouldn’t come as a surprise that the man actually paid for his release.
One however hopes and prays that the man does not have the virus as that would be spell disaster.
On a different note, rumors of a pending coup are swelling as the economy continues to take a nosedive.
The ruling party has admitted that the failing economy is its biggest threat and that drastic measures need to be taken.
Do those measures include showing president Emmerson Mnangagwa the door as a large of people believe he is to blame, only time will tell.
Goshwe residents reject paved road
The recent announcement by the Minister of Transport and Communications, Thulagano Segokgo that the 17 km Goshwe/Tutume road will be upgraded with paving blocks instead of bitumen, have been met with disaproval and misgivings from the North-East public.
The Voice Reporter, Christinah Motlhabane took to the streets to talk to the concerned residents.
MELODY CHAKALISA
Paving cannot work for us since there are so many streams crossing that road. 17 km is too long a stretch for paving.
It seems like government just wants to appease us with a substandard product.
For those who have cars their tyres won’t last because of the paving. What’s the paving budget?
Maybe they could use that budget to tar a shorter stretch of road and wait to finish in the next financial year instead of settling for a pavement instead of a road.
IZWALIGO AKUJE
I think the government reached that decision without taking into consideration some very important things like the distance of the road.
Paving is mostly good for internal roads. I think it is a waste of money since it won’t last as compared to a tarred road.
I thought the government would opt for a better road that will join many villages, from Tutume – Goshwe up to Mbalambi and connect with Masunga road.
I know government insists that there’re no funds, but what’s the point of pouring millions in something that wont last?
GOITSEONE PONO
Paved roads are not sustainable over time due to soil erosion. The priority here should be to build a sustainable road.
Maintenance of paved roads is more expensive than maintenance of tarred road.
Damage or potholes on a tarred road costs less to fill-up than damage on a paved road, which would need an entire affected area to be removed and redone.
Rehabilitation of paved roads typically entails reinstatement of roads to the original design standards, which is a drawback.
Upgrading of paved road in times of road extension is more complex than tarred roads.
Road markings stay longer and visible on tarred road than on paved roads, which means a paved road might call for unnecessary accidents.
Due to an uneven landscape paving roads might complicate things.
MAGGIE GABRIEL
Bricks on a road are a waste of time. It is better to leave the road, as it is if there is no budget that put up a structure that would be destroyed by the rains.
I am really concerned and if they feel they cannot afford bitumen it is better they leave the road until funds are available.
Goshwe is an abandoned village. We only become important during election time. Our village is way behind in terms of developments.
We demand a tarred road just like other villages.
LOTI JOHANE
Our road is too long to be paved. That should be for inner roads, which are shorter.
It is going to destroy car shock absorbers and suspensions.
I don’t know why they opted for paving blocks on such a long road. It really can’t work.
Government should source funds if indeed they are serious about improving road networks in the country.
Pools of death
Two lives lost at Big Valley and Big five lodges Mourning mother to sue Big five lodge.
The Big Five Lodge and its sister company, The Big Valley Lodge have come under fire from mourning parents whose children have drowned in the two lodges’ swimming pools.
Shedding a tear for her 19-year- old son who died in The Big 5 Lodge swimming pool in Mogoditshane, Lindah Tlhabano, 50, said that had there been a lifeguard her son’s death would have been prevented.
The incident occurred on December 22nd and since then the mourning family hasn’t heard from the lodge owner, Tina Puskas or any of the lodge representatives.
” They did not even care to send a message of condolences,” said the devastated mother.
Although Big 5 Lodge has a disclaimer absolving it from liability for any injury or death that might be caused by swimming,” Tlhabano is planning to sue.
“These people are heartless. It is business as usual for them and they do not care that one of their clients has lost a life. Right now I am diagnosed with clinical depression because I feel there was negligence. I cannot find closure and Mpho’s younger brother is still traumatised because he helplessly watched his brother drown. We are currently assisted by a psychologist at Botswana Defence Force,” Tlhabano disclosed.
She said on the day of the incident her son, Mpho and his younger brother asked her to give them money to go for swimming, as it was hot.
She said an hour later she received a call from the younger brother that Mpho swam into the deep end and drowned.
‘My argument is that if there was a lifeguard my son could be alive. The accident occurred and management did not show any sympathy. Not even to come to our house to show some remorse. We went to my home village in Tonota to burry my son and it has been two months now without a word from them,” she said
When reached for a comment Puskas said she was out of the country when the incidents occurred.
She said a few weeks ago she saw one of the mothers at the lodge with a psychologist and offered her apologies.
She further said she would be willing to visit the woman’s house to meet and offer her condolences and apologise some more if that’s what the woman wanted.
Over the weekend another drowning victim, this time around from The Big Valley Lodge was laid to rest.
