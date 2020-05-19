Sports
A young boy’s sacrifice
Mpene prepares for world champs
To be the best, sacrifices must be made.
For 11-year-old Thuto Mpene – the reigning Africa Schools U/11 Chess Champion – this involved leaving his parents’ home in Letlhkane and moving to Gaborone to stay with his coach.
Mpene was desperate to fine-tune his preparations ahead of the World Schools Individual Chess Championship, initially scheduled for Lima, Peru this month.
Thus, when schools closed on 23 March, the Standard Six Letlhakane Primary School pupil took the difficult decision to leave his loved ones behind for the good of his game.
With the Championship’s now postponed until early next year, Mpene, under the careful guidance of his coach, Opelo Maswabi, is hard at work honing his craft online.
Mpene, along with countless other chess players across the country, have been taking part in an online tournament ‘Covid 19 Lockdown Blitz Challenge’ set up by FIDE International, Vincent Masole.
The games take place every day from 8p to 10pm.
In an exclusive interview with Voice Sport, Maswabi said the tournament was providing his young charge with good practice.
“He is improving his skills and working on his mistakes,” said Maswabi, proudly adding that Mpene recently beat Lesotho’s Female Chess Champion, Malehoa Likhomo.
“The good thing about online chess is that you can challenge opponents anywhere in the world. This is a great initiative because it keeps our players busy and Mpene is using it to prepare for the world champs,” continued Coach Maswabi, who admitted he actually ‘welcomed’ the global tournament’s postponement.
“I was supposed to be writing my final examination in May and I was not going to have enough time to coach him. Hopefully next year I will now be able to travel with him to Peru!”
For his part, Mpene, who qualified for Peru after winning eight and drawing one of his nine games at the African Schools Championships in Uganda last year, told Voice Sport it took him time to adapt to playing online.
“The online game is a bit tricky, at some point I finished on position 13!” revealed Mpene, who says that although he misses his parents, he is happy with the way his training is developing.
Recharged in Rwanda
Volleyball star’s new lease of life
After almost three years of no domestic volleyball action, former Kutlwano Volleyball Club center blocker Tshiamo Chakalisa, 25, was given a lifeline by a Rwandan based team early this year.
University of Touris Technology and Business Studies (UTB) Volleyball Club offered the player a scholarship to study Transport and Logistics management while playing her favorite sport.
The contract will run for two years with an option to renew if she continues to perform.
In an interview with Voice Sport this week, Chakalisa who hails from Toteng village said she was forced to play volleyball at school because of her height.
“I gradually fell in love with the sport and later joined the mighty Kutlwano in 2013, and I am proud to have been part of their successful generation,” she said.
“I learned a lot from all the senior players we had, the likes of Tracy Chaba and I’ll forever be grateful to them for making me who I’m today,” she said.
The Toteng lanky lass said her opening came after the team lost their center blocked who recently left for greener pastures.
“I fitted like a hand to glove,” she said.
“So far so good in Rwanda. I’m in the first team and there’s fierce competition in the club which is essential for development. There’re also seven domestic tournaments in a year to complement the league, which is just great,” she said.
The player however said the outbreak of Covid – 19 has disrupted their sports calendar and ruined their plans to conquer Africa.
“We were preparing to compete at the African Club Championships which was scheduled for April 2020 in Egypt,” Chakalisa told Voice Sport.
“Now we might only return to the courts in September which can be a setback considering our match fitness,” she said.
The budding blocker however lamented the state of local volleyball and the impact it will have on young talent.
“The absence of the league has impacted negatively on our national team performances and I encourage local players to take any opportunities that come along in order to revive their careers,” Chakalisa said almost dejectedly.
“Playing outside the country could be the only solution which will in the ling run benefit our national teams,” Chakalisa said.
Taxing times at Tafic
The Red’s resilience put to the test by Covid-19
Through the course of its 61-year history, Francistown’s ‘slumbering giants’, Tafic Football Club has endured its fair share of trials and tribulations.
For a club formed in 1959 and among the oldest and best supported in local football, Matjimenyenga has achieved precious little success.
Recently, times have been especially tough for the army of Red fans.
Two relegations in five years, 2019’s promotion and this season’s struggles, supporters have certainly experienced a rollercoaster of emotions – admittedly with more downs than ups!
However, despite a history checkered with disappointments, the one outstanding quality the team posses in abundance is their ability to regroup and bounce back.
Tafic has always found a way to rise from the ashes and show flashes of their premier league credential, if only for the briefest of moments.
It’s this documented resilience that the charismatic club Chairman, Carlos Sebina is counting on as his team face an unfamiliar challenge in the Coronavirus.
Two months without football means the already financially crippled outfit, whose main source of income is generated through the sale of match tickets, are currently in the red.
With 30 registered players relying on monthly salaries for their upkeep, The Reds are literally a charity case.
“Not really,” argues Sebina.
The Chairman admits that Covid-19 has affected the club, individuals, supporters and other stakeholders, but is optimistic his team will weather the storm and come out on top.
“Our focus is to avoid relegation. The current situation affects almost all the clubs in the league so we have to find a way to deal with it,” a defiant Sebina told Voice Sports this week.
Sebina insists his faith has been strengthened following the response from the club’s supporters to help players survive this dry season.
“The fans have been very helpful. I don’t think they realise how much their efforts are helping us to stay afloat. They spend over P12, 000 every month to feed our players, that is commendable!”
He described the fan’s food hamper initiative as ‘a saving grace’ for a club that has struggled to secure a sponsor.
“This has allowed players and the technical team to focus on football matters. The physical trainer has been engaging players through social media to ensure they maintain their fitness during lockdown. I’ve also been doing exercises and sharing them through social media to inspire these players. If I can do 10km at home they can do better than me!” laughs Sebina, who certainly looks in better shape than the last time we met!
Sebina stressed the club will also make players a priority with regards to the recent P40, 000 advance from Botswana Football Association (BFA).
The money was availed to premier league teams last week as an advance on their league grants.
“Remember teams last received their grants in December which has affected operations of clubs. We had initially demanded P75, 000 per club but we’ll make do with this. The money will be given to players since they also have bills like rent. It’s not just food they need. Some are on the brink of being evicted by landlords and some have to buy school uniform for their kids,” said Sebina.
Despite the aforementioned challenges, Sebina is adamant Matjimenyenga will once again show their resilience by defeating Covid-19 and ultimately surviving relegation.
“I call on our supporters to observe social distancing. We want to see them when the league resumes!” he concluded.
With 10 games left to play, The Reds sit precariously placed in 14th position – the final relegation spot.
Level on points with both Morupule Wanderers and Extension Gunners and a point behind Notwane, the fight to avoid the drop is set to go down to the wire – Tafic will need all of their fabled resilience if they are to avoid an immediate return to the First Division and heaping even more heartache on their long suffering supporters.
