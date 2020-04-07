Business
ABSA in the money
Bank registers 15 percent profit increase
Two months after its official name change, Absa Bank Botswana has announced a 15 percent jump in profits.
This week, the bank’s Managing Director, Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane revealed that despite the challenges faced by the industry, Absa registered profit after tax of P678 million for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2019.
Highlighting the bank’s success, Finance Director, Mumba Kalifungwa explained it continued on a forward momentum of driving interest income growth through prudent lending across all segments.
“On a gross basis, interest income was up by 10 percent year-on-year (YoY). However, market liquidity in the year was thin and this resulted in increased costs of funds,” he said, adding overall net interest income increased by six percent.
Furthermore, according to Kalifungwa, Absa’s net trading remained flat despite an increase in trading volumes.
“This was due to the tough trading conditions and the global geo political challenges experienced in the year. To this end, in 2019 our net fee and commission income as a portion of total income represented 35 percent of total revenue which resonates with our strategy to diversify our revenue mix,” he said.
When it comes to credit losses or impairments, the bank’s expected year-on-year credit losses decreased by 64 percent in comparison to the prior period.
Kalifungwa attributed this to the Absa’s enhanced collections capability, conservative credit extension to high risk sectors especially in the Retail segment as well as significant recovery from one of their clients.
The Finance Director added that as they continue to pursue growth the overall balance sheet grew by 11 percent, ending the year at a whopping P18 billion.
“For the year under review, our customer loans and advances grew by 13 percent compared to market growth of 7.7 percent. This was achieved by growth in all our segments in line with our growth strategy,” he explained, noting the main driver behind the balance sheet’s growth continues to be loans and advances and customer liabilities which remain key drivers of the bank’s total revenue.
During the period, Absa’s loans and advances to customers increased by 13 percent YoY to P13billion.
“The growth was fairly distributed across the segments in line with our strategy and continues to be focused around prudent lending in our chosen business segments,” Kalifungwa concluded.
Meanwhile, the bank has set aside a total of P231 million as dividends for the year, with shareholders set to receive 25 Thebe per share.
Local suppliers ally fears of shortages
Fear marched menacingly into the country this week as the reality of COVID-19 began to hit home.
Botswana, which goes into lockdown this Friday, imports the majority of her basic commodities – including food, beverages and fuel – from South Africa (SA).
With SA embarking on a three-week lockdown last Thursday, it seems inevitable this will lead to a shortage of supplies here.
Although travel is restricted between the two countries, government has announced that movements of goods will be allowed.
However, it is feared the South African lockdown will lead to demand surpassing supply in the country, which in turn will drastically reduce the amount of goods available for export.
With South Africans engaging in widespread panic buying, emptying all the shelves in major stores, this could potentially prove disastrous for local supply.
The rapid spread of the virus, which has already reached many parts of the world, claiming thousands of lives in the process, has had unprecedented effects on the global economy.
While there is fear of shortage of foodstuffs, distributors have allayed such concerns, as they believe they have enough stock to supply the local market.
It will soon be seen if their confidence is well placed!
Claude Hassett, the Managing Director of one of the leading distribution companies, CA Sales and Distribution told The Voice on Wednesday this week that consumers need not worry as CA Sales has triple extra stock to supply the market.
“Besides, trucks are still allowed to get into the country,” said Hassett, adding that they are hoping that the situation will not get worse.
Hassett although the spread of the Covid-19 has affected virtually everyone they have enough stock in the inventory.
Diamond industry on sickbed again
De Beers group says it will not hold its third sight which was scheduled for this week in Gaborone due to movement restrictions that have been put in place.
The announcement is a major blow, not only to the diamond industry which was on deathbed last year, but to the country’s revenue base as the country relies on diamonds for the majority of its revenue.
The diamond industry was expected to recover this year and signs began to show during the first sight of the year when rough diamond sales amounted to US$545 million which was more than US$500 million registered during the same period last year.
However, effects of Covid-19 started to show on the industry when the second sight badly performed, with sales falling by 36 percent.
Now, the diamond company will not go ahead as the world continues to grapple with the spread of the deadly Covid-19 which has claimed over 20,000 lives globally.
In their special edition report which focuses on the economic impacts of the coronavirus, Econsult firm led led by Dr. Keith Jefferis feel the country is already experiencing the effects of the global growth shutdown.
Diamonds are the mainstay of the economy, accounting for the majority of Botswana’s exports in the process becoming government’s largest single source of revenue.
The mineral resource also makes a significant contribution to the country’s GDP. “2019 was a difficult year for the global diamond industry, with weak sales.
Nevertheless, there were signs of stabilization and recovery in December 2019 and January 2020,” Econsult economists said.
While the last sight resulted in weaker sales, it is anticipated that future sales will not be spared.
“Future sales rounds over the next few months will be further impacted by the global slowdown, as reduced demand for diamond jewellery feeds back to purchases of rough diamonds by the cutting and polishing industry and jewellery manufacturers,” Jefferis and his colleagues, Sethunya Sejoe and Kitso Mokhurutshe explained.
With this, they reckon reduced diamond sales and exports will have an impact on Botswana government revenues.
It is believed that Debswana and De Beers have already exceeded their capacity to stockpile their unsold diamond without selling any after having stockpiled last year.
As a result of the current dynamics, economists forecast a contraction in the contributions of both diamond mining and diamond sales to GDP in 2020 which will impact negatively on growth.
