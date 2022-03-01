Africa Unite

Fireworks expected at taste of Africa festival

The first edition of Taste of Africa Botswana is expected to give revellers a memorable experience of cultural exchange, traditional cuisine as well as music from around the continent.

Taking place at Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng on the 30th of April, Taste of Africa Botswana already boasts of a rich lineup of local traditional music heavyweights amongst them Culture Spears,Dikakapa,Dr Vom,Rangers Marena, Ditiro, Gongmaster and Mma-Ausi from South Africa.

Nono Siile,Mapetla, Priscilla K and DJ Modric conclude the current lineup with more artists expected to be unveiled as the event date approaches.

Taste of Africa marketing Manager, Alton Kgwatalala said the event will accommodate kids in the afternoon for activities such face painting and other child friendly activities.

“This event is intended to unite Africans and the goal is for it to be a tour across African countries so that we learn about each others cultures, therefore there will be different acts from various countries attending the event,” said Kgwatalala.

“We want people to come and enjoy tasty cultural meals. Attire is not restricted as we allow everyone to embrace their African culture, fashion and to be proud of where they come from,” said Kgwatalala who added that they were targeting to attract at least 8000 revellers.