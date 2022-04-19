African fashion show goes to Kasane

• David Tlale to headline Pan African fashion show at Forbes 30 summit

Taking advantage of the attention Kasane will be receiving as Botswana hosts the first-ever Forbes under 30 Africa summit, the African fashion international (AFI) will also set up a fashion event.

Following their successful launch on International Women’s Day in Abu Dhabi, AFI is embracing its continental roots with what they say is an authentic Africa-inspired fashion experience scheduled for Wednesday, 27 April 2022 in Kasane.

According to Roshnee Pillay, the AFI’s marketing and business development manager “African designers will enrich the inaugural Forbes Under 30 Summit with their latest collections. For two days, from 26 – 27 April, AFI’s showroom in Kasane will present the newest offerings from designers that will be available for delegates and guests to touch feel and purchase.”

Pillay continued to add that the fashion experience aims to leverage the biodiversity and natural appeal of Kasane to alter guests’ mindsets towards conscious capitalism and sustainable production amid the Forbes 30 Africa summit event.

“AFI is using its brand power to lure attention to ecological wonder in the Chobe District by hosting an eco-friendly show, keeping with the Forbes theme of Sustainability. The theme for the showcase is Innovate, Inspire and Explore, which promises a truly AFI African exhibition. No stranger to making bold moves in the African fashion landscape, AFI will combine technology, luxury, music, and retail to stage a dynamic African encounter.

AFI’s showcase and the Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa will be an amalgamation of innovation, technology as well as focussing on our collective sustainable future.

According to the organisers of the fashion show, this will also be an opportunity for designers to become acquainted with the tastes and aspirations of a new generation, and for the entrepreneurs to be inspired by the out-of-the-box thinking of designers.

“This runway extends AFI’s partnership with Forbes, which culminated in designers showcasing their collections at the Forbes 30/50 Summit held in Abu Dhabi.” She said.

Headlining the showcase will be none other than South Africa’s fashion guru David Tlale.