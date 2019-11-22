Business
Agric sector feeling the heat
Unable to sustain local market
The local agricultural sector is on its knees – at least if the picture painted by President Mokgweetsi Masisi is anything to go by!
In his 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, Masisi revealed that the food import bill for the last financial year was estimated at P7.7 billion, an increase from P6.9 billion recorded in 2017.
The bulk of imported food stuff was listed as dairy and dairy products, followed by fruits and vegetable.
In 2018/19 financial year, which ended in March, the annual demand for milk reportedly stood at 65 million litres.
Only nine million litres were produced locally, which actually represents a slight increase from the 8.6 million produced the year before.
Local production will receive a much-needed pull in the udder with the upcoming Milk Afric Dairy Farm in Lobatse, which is expected to milk 500 cows initially, gradually increasing the number to 2, 000.
On the beef production side, during the 2018/19 financial year, a total of 271, 210 cattle were slaughtered by the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) and private slaughter facilities.
This falls well short of the annual 310, 900 target.
Masisi noted that since 2011, there has been a recorded decline of the national cattle population from 3.1 million to an estimated 2 million in 2018.
In response, Masisi says government has adopted a Beef Cluster Strategy, which has identified areas of improvement, including ways of upgrading production, research and technology transfer and promotion and marketing of beef.
Meanwhile the local horticulture sub-sector is said to have shown signs of improvement, with domestic production of potatoes and tomatoes registering consistent growth in the past years.
The current production is said to stand at 73, 487 tonnes, accounting for 42.4 percent of the national demand of 112, 000 tonnes.
According to Masisi, the restriction on the importation of horticulture products such as border closures has helped in developing the local horticulture sector, particularly in the production of fresh vegetables.
Local production is reported to have shown steady growth over the last ten years in terms of both production and the number of farmers taking part in the sector.
During this time, the number of horticulture farmers increases by 61 percent from 400 in 2008 to 1, 018 in 2018.
Effectively, output in this sector also improved, increasing from 37, 890 tonnes to 65, 698 tonnes in the same period.
Business
BCL’s last hope extinguished
Any lingering hopes over the possible revival of BCL mine were dashed this week after President Mokgweetsi Masisi did not touch on the subject during his State of the Nation Address (SONA).
On Monday afternoon, Masisi delivered his second SONA since ascending to the presidency.
One of the highly anticipated issues was the potential re-opening of the Selibe Phikwe-based mine, which has laid dormant for over three years now.
A day after Masisi’s 73-page SONA speech, BCL assets, mostly vehicles were, auctioned to the public in Phikwe, a move which all but killed any hopes of its re-opening.
In his brief remarks on BCL, Masisi revealed the task team set up to carry out an evaluation to delineate the company’s assets completed their work at the end of June this year.
He explained the report has since been submitted to the new liquidators to consider the findings and facilitate decision making on the next stage.
“Since taking over the liquidation process in August this year, the new liquidator has given seven companies permission to carry out due diligence reviews on BCL and Tati Mining assets, to inform themselves if they can invest in the assets,” said Masisi.
He described the process as a ‘delicate and complex exercise’ that will take time to evaluate and implement.
BCL was shut down in October 2016 – news that was delivered by Masisi himself – and placed under provisional liquidation before it was placed under final liquidation in June 2017.
In February this year, Tati Nickel Mine was also placed under final liquidation.
The exercise has proved to be extremely costly, with government still pumping funds into the process.
Indeed, prior to the closure of the eleventh parliament, former Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Eric Molale announced that the liquidation process has gobbled a massive P965 million from government coffers.
This amount, Molale stressed, did not include loans and advances by government to settle employees’ benefits and utilities.
Before he left his role as the BCL liquidator, Nigel Dixon-Warren told Voice Money the whole liquidation process is likely to for on for the next decade. He further brushed aside any possibility of the mine re-opening.
Government also has a pending court case against the Russian mining giant Norilsk before the London Court of International Arbitration regarding the cancellation of a contract over the purchase of Nkomati Nickel Mine in South Africa.
As a result, the Russians are demanding a US$271 million claim against Government of Botswana over the botched deal.
Business
Preparing for the revolution
SEZA and Ministry of Trade Launch Makeathon
Engineering students from different Universities and Colleges gathered at University of Botswana (UB) this week to participate in the first ever ‘smart green’ Botswana Makeathon.
The five-day event is meant to bring together engineering students to give them practical experience as well as capacitating them in terms of innovation and technology.
Participants will pitch innovative ideas and develop software.
There will be different challenges, including designing and developing a solar-powered car.
Speaking at Monday’s launch, Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) Director Investor Facilitation, Neo Mahube explained that students will complete numerous engineering and technology challenges in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, smart automation and many others.
She said Makeathon is aimed at equipping students with the relevant skills to ensure they are ready when the electricity car investors come to Botswana.
“The event will build capacity and develop the technical skills that will be required by electric mobility industry and other smart industry. Batswana are reading themselves for the fourth industrial revolution, such that investors find them capacitated with the relevant skills. The VDMA, which is German Engineering Association of Mechanical and Engineering Association and ITQ, are helping with the technical part,” said Mahube.
For her part, Country Officer VDMA, Merapelo Maruatona revealed they have a project in Botswana with CITF in which they are trying to develop skills for future investment and bilateral relationships. She encouraged students to diversify in their science and technology engineering field.
Monageng Kgwadi, from UB Technical Team, noted that as technology advances, everything changes and difficulties will always crop up.
He said it is important to have Makeathon as it creates a platform for students and gives them specific challenges to solve common problems that society might face.
‘We give them time to propose solutions to these problems. The idea here is not a competition but to build capacity to let them be innovative and if at all possible some of the ideas can be commercialised. It helps students to partake and prepare themselves for the 4th industrial revolution,” said Kgwadi.
Business
Air Botswana’s continued turbulence
*To retrench over 200 staff *Targets to be profitable by 2021
Air Botswana’s top dogs have admitted the national airliner’s turbulence is far from over.
‘Smoother skies are on the horizon but it will take some time to reach them!’ was the underlying message as management updated the media on the airline’s progress this week.
Recently, Air Botswana has come under increasing fire for late cancellations and long flight delays.
This came as a crushing blow to the airline, who last year replaced its aging fleet with three new planes.
The state-owned company followed the purchase by cutting its staff contingent by almost a third.
However, the new era Air Botswana were banking on is yet to materialise.
Highlighting the hiccups, the airline’s Board of Directors’ Chairperson, Tebogo Masire said, “We had thought buying new aircraft and getting rid of the 150 or 200 people would do the trick. But unfortunately in the short term that has been affected by two or three things.”
The first obstacle Masire mentioned was not getting the value they expected for trading their aircraft.
“Therefore that will obviously affect our books. It is also imperative that we visit the manpower issue,” he continued, revealing the airline currently has three aircrafts against 400 employees.
According to Masire, ideally they should be employing around half that number.
The company plan to bring down the numbers through retrenchments as well as unbundling of services, such as ground handling to make it a stand-alone business.
Masire explained that Air Botswana’s troubles were compounded by the introduction of the jet and the two ATRs which caused further instability to the airline.
“When we introduced the jet and the two ATRs at the same time, it caused a lot of instability in the sense that it was like biting more than we could chew. Additionally at the beginning of this year we had a lot operational issues where flights were always late,” revealed the former Botswana Defence Force (BDF) commander who also sits on other boards such as that of the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited.
Whilst Masire maintained they had turned a corner and the airline schedule was more or less back to normal, he conceded things were still far from perfect.
“We still have teething problems because the jet itself has proven to be prone to technical issues. As we speak it is grounded!”
Meanwhile, Air Botswana General Manager, Agnes Khunwana announced the airline is ready to re-introduce Harare and Lusaka routes, which she said they are confident will now be profitable.
“We are also planning to link this with our Cape Town flight, so as to boost volumes with traffic from or to Cape Town,” added Khunwana.
Air Botswana, which has been struggling to make profits for years, is expected to be profitable by 2021, according to Khunwana – although she did not state how this will be achieved!
