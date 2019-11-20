News
AIDS deaths to rise as ARV shortage bites
350 00 HIV POSITIVE PATIENTS AT RISK
>Government bleeds P40 million in drug supply
Over 350 000 HIV positive patients’ lives are hanging in the balance as an acute shortage of Anti Retroviral Drugs (ARV) hits the public health system.
Two days before a court case launched by government to appeal an interdict that was placed on the ARV supply tender, which interrupted the flow of the life saving drugs to patients about nine months ago, a highly placed source within the Ministry of Health has revealed in an interview that the state of affairs in public hospitals and clinics has become dire.
An affidavit in an Antiretroviral (ARV) Drugs tender supply case to be heard in court today (Friday) has revealed that the country faces a dramatic rise in the number of deaths from AIDS because of shortage drugs.
“We are now in the red zone because for nine months now government hasn’t had any supply of ARVs and global manufacturers have reached a stage where they no longer give Botswana government preference, causing even further delay in supply, ” said the concerned doctor.
The situation was a result of a court interdict that was successfully launched by one pharmaceutical company, which sought relief for what they described as “ irregularities” in about 28 tender awards for ARVS.
The matter was brought to court after the introduction of many players in the supply space, which was once dominated by Portfolio Pharmaceutical Botswana (PTY) Ltd for 15 years.
“The 28 tender items were floated last year January and 24 items were successfully awarded. Out of the 24 only 3 tenders went to Portfolio pharmaceuticals, whilst the rest were distributed amongst other companies. Four of the tender items the company had suggested to government were turned down because they had wrong labels and some of them were not yet registered in Botswana,” the source explained.
However on January the 22nd this year, Portfolio Pharmaceutical Botswana (PTY) Ltd citing irregularities in the tendering process, successfully interdicted the tender process through the court, causing a short supply in ARVs.
Since then Government resorted to Request For Quote (RFQ) short-term method to supply ARVS, which comes at a heavy cost.
“The delay tactic has so far cost Government over 40 million pula because with RFQs companies are free to make a mark up on the original price. This particular company has been in the game for so long and has ties in India, which means they still benefit as they are the only ones who are able to supply government with readily available medication,” the highly placed source revealed.
By early August, the supply had reduced by half, The Voice can confidently confirm.
“This has led to Government resorting to the use of a process called rationalisation of patients, which entails weekly supply of ARVs instead of monthly. Patients on the 2nd and 3rd level of the drugs are the most affected,” the source said.
Government is therefore banking on today’s (Friday) high court judgement after they sought the court’s assistance on a matter of urgency to overturn the decision to suspend the tender to avoid a looming crises that could lead to massive loss of lives.
“The magnitude of the crisis will only increase dramatically if the court order is not overturned on an urgent basis, it is devastating,” the government pleads in an affidavit seen by The Voice on Wednesday.
Reached for comment the Central Medical Store (CMS) manager, Keletso Israel advised The Voice journalist to attend todays (Friday) judgement, while the Permanent Secretary in the MoH, Ruth Maphorisa’s phone rang answered.
Intoxicated suspect has bail revoked
A 31-year-old man of Shashe ward in Maun had his bail revoked on Tuesday morning after he turned up for court seemingly intoxicated.
Tshepo Douglas was appearing before Maun Magistrate Court for oral submission facing one count of office breaking and another for theft.
However, the matter came to a standstill as the apparently woozy man refused to cooperate and ended up delaying court proceedings.
Although it was not established what made him high, it is not the first time Douglas has turned up for court in a less-than-sober manner.
Describing this as a ‘delay tactic’, the state Prosecutor Paul Basupi requested Douglas be remanded in custody to sober him up.
“The other time he came intoxicated and we sent him back and set another date and here he is still in the same state. He is playing delay tactics with us” Basupi successfully argued.
After learning his bail had been revoked, an angry Douglas had to be forcibly dragged into the police car. Muttering furiously the whole time, he was whisked away to the holding cells, where he will be held until his next court appearance, set for November 14.
According to the police charge sheet, Douglas and his co accused, Otshepo Masheto, acting together and unlawfully, broke into Kharoe Investment on 20 June 2017 and stole items valued at P18, 685.
The pinched property included a desktop computer valued at P8,000, an Acer laptop worth P1,000 and clothing materials which were stocked for sale valued at P9,685.
Masheto had since pleaded guilty and is serving sentence for the offence.
Lost and Found
Stolen baby Betty found in Zimbabwe
Baby Betty who made headlines in The Voice Newspaper for months since she went missing three years ago has been finally found in Zimbabwe.
Betty was allegedly stolen by her Zimbabwean father, Nelson Moyo Mangena in 2016 when she was only 1 year- nine months old and taken to Zimbabwe where she was dumped with relatives while Mangena returned to Botswana illegally.
At Mangena’s court appearance on Tuesday, Francistown magistrate, Cele Lebakeng and prosecutor, Mbatshi Mafa said that Zimbabwe Interpol had managed to locate the baby.
“Our officers are supposed to go to Zimbabwe and get the baby’s blood for DNA,” Mafa said.
Meanwhile a reliable source who did not want to divulge too much information when the case was still under investigations stated that the baby was found safe and sound with close relatives to the accused person at the late president’s Robert Mugabe’s home village of Zwimba in Mashonaland West Province.
Mangena has been charged with two counts of ill treatment of the child and entering the country illegally.
Good Samaritans who read the heart-breaking story of Betty’s mom in The Voice Newspaper arrested the 37-year old Mangena in September this year at Tonota village. At his first court appearance Mangena had denied stealing the missing baby.
This time around, however he changed his tune.
“The baby is there in Zwimba village in Zimbabwe under the care of my uncle. I did not steal her, Oratile (the baby’s mother) is the one who gave me the baby claiming she did not want her any more,” Mangena said.
It was heard that Betty who is now about four years old did not have travelling documents and so far the father had denied the child’s mother the right to speak to her child on the phone.
Asked by the court to comment, Betty’s distressed mother said, “If I can only get my child back, I will be happy and live like any other woman. There is no need to argue with Mangena. What is done is done, I just want my daughter back.”
Prisons Commissioner’s visits to Butterfly raises eyebrows
Commissioner of Prisons, Colonel Silas Motlalekgosi is likely to come under fire following revelations he has visited former DIS agent, Wilhelmina Mphoeng Maswabi at the Women’s Prisons.
Motlalekgosi’s is said to have called on Butterfly, as Maswabi is known, on more than one occasion within a short period.
Speaking to The Voice on a condition of anonymity, a member of the escorting team claimed Motlalekgosi issued an instruction that Butterfly be isolated from other prisoners ‘because they were dirty’.
“She was given her own special room for a week but another instruction came that she be mixed with others.”
It is said that the commissioner’s second visit raised eyebrows as he held ‘private talks’ with the accused, a courtesy he has never granted other inmates before.
One of the meetings is said to have taken ‘longer than expected’.
“This inmate is a close associate of former DIS boss, Isaac Kgosi who was involved in the investigations of the multi million tender for Mahalapye Prison fence. The tender was won by Kgosi’s preferred company at an escalated price. Another controversy in the tender was that although the project fell under the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security, it was strangely coordinated by the DIS,” continued the insider.
According to the source, the arrangement caused concern amongst some officials, who suspect Motlalekgosi could be used to pass messages between Kgosi and Butterfly.
“All three: Kgosi, Butterfly and Motlalekgosi have links and the later could have been helping with the communications between the two parties,” speculated the source.
Butterfly is facing charges of terrorism, money-laundering and altering her identity.
Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from Prisons failed as the Public Relations Department did not respond to our questionnaire as promised.
