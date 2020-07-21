Harare based Dance-hall group Judgement Yard will play live at the All White Boat Party billed for August 1st on the mighty Chobe River.

For P250 revelers will have access to the park, boat cruise, and finger foods. Other exciting features include free Wi-Fi and photography.

The party starts at 1500hrs until late into the night.

Judgement Yard consists of music DJs; I-Randu, DJ Flevah, Etherton Bennie, DJ 2Bad and Mc Tawastok aka Short Boss.

The group also host one of the most popular radio shows in the country on ZiFM Stereo.