Alleged car thief may walk
Charges against Ndombi Nono Selaolo also known as Ndombi Abouelela who is accused of car theft are likely to be dropped following her apparent reconciliation with the complainant.
The 33-year-old Selaolo of Moshupa was extradited last Friday from Potchefstroom South Africa where she served 6 years in prison for possession of stolen goods, car theft and escaping from lawful custody.
A Village Magistrates court heard on Tuesday that the accused person on or about the 2nd of October in 2012 at Block 9 Gaborone, stole a Honda CRV motor vehicle worth P40 000 belonging to Octavious Gora.
Selaolo pleaded not guilty to the charges. When asked if she had anything to say Selaolo said she was willing to reconcile with the complainant.
Acting Chief Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa, ordered that the accused be further remanded in custody and return to court on the 31st of March. She advised her to talk to the prosecution on the issue of reconciliation.
It is alleged that Gora was Selaolo’s boyfriend at the time of the offence.
Allegations are that the accused took the car without the complainant’s consent and he allegedly opened the theft case against her because his wife demanded answers on the missing car.
Selaolo allegedly dumped the car at another boyfriend’s house and stole his car which she used to cross the border to South Africa.
Sources close to the case revealed that Selaolo has reconciled with Gora and that he has withdrawn the case with the investigating officers.
Charges are likely to be dropped in her next mention in court.
Arm wildlife officers or else more soldiers will die- Tshekedi
Former Minster of Environment, Conservation, Natural Resources and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama has warned that if Wildlife Officers are not equipped with guns and lead the anti poaching unit, more soldiers are going to lose their lives.
In an interview with The Voice at the end of the 1st Session of the 12th Parliament sitting, the Member of Parliament for Serowe West explained that no anti-poaching officer lost their lives to poachers when Wildlife officers were armed.
“Botswana Defence Force members are not trained in the same way as Wildlife Officers were trained, the way we are losing our soldiers to poachers shows that they do not have the same skills set.”
He said that the purchasing and carrying of guns by wildlife officers is legal and that government should give them back their guns to fight poachers. “Disarming wildlife officers is political,” he added.
A week ago a BDF soldier in the line of duty was gunned down by poachers in a shootout incident at Chiefs Island in the Okavango Delta.
“Despite the positive achievements recorded over the years, poaching activities have certainly not stopped as poachers continue to target rhinos, elephants and other endangered species in our national parks,” read part of a statement released by BDF after the tragedy.
Masisi on self isolation amid Corona Virus scare
Following his much talked about trip to Namibia, President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his entourage are said to be on self isolation amid the Corona Virus (COVID-19) scourge.
Masisi and his entourage traveled to Namibia on Saturday for the inauguration of his counterpart, President Hage Geingob, amid sharp criticism in the wake of the global Covid-19 concerns.
Masisi’s Namibia trip comes against the backdrop of government’s ban on international travels by government officials last week and his detractors argue that he should lead by example by suspending any international engagements.
The Office of the President is expected to make a public statement on the matter today.
When reached for comment on the matter, Government spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi refused to give a definite answer only saying he was on his way to the office and will release a statement.
Namibia has so far registered three cases of the novel virus.
Masisi joins another high profile name, Head of the DISS Peter Magosi who is on a seven-day self isolation following his trip to Nigeria.