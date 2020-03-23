Alleged car thief may walk

Charges against Ndombi Nono Selaolo also known as Ndombi Abouelela who is accused of car theft are likely to be dropped following her apparent reconciliation with the complainant.

The 33-year-old Selaolo of Moshupa was extradited last Friday from Potchefstroom South Africa where she served 6 years in prison for possession of stolen goods, car theft and escaping from lawful custody.

A Village Magistrates court heard on Tuesday that the accused person on or about the 2nd of October in 2012 at Block 9 Gaborone, stole a Honda CRV motor vehicle worth P40 000 belonging to Octavious Gora.

Selaolo pleaded not guilty to the charges. When asked if she had anything to say Selaolo said she was willing to reconcile with the complainant.

Acting Chief Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa, ordered that the accused be further remanded in custody and return to court on the 31st of March. She advised her to talk to the prosecution on the issue of reconciliation.

It is alleged that Gora was Selaolo’s boyfriend at the time of the offence.

Allegations are that the accused took the car without the complainant’s consent and he allegedly opened the theft case against her because his wife demanded answers on the missing car.

Selaolo allegedly dumped the car at another boyfriend’s house and stole his car which she used to cross the border to South Africa.

Sources close to the case revealed that Selaolo has reconciled with Gora and that he has withdrawn the case with the investigating officers.

Charges are likely to be dropped in her next mention in court.