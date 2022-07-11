Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

By

Published

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his earlier murder confession, saying he was coerced into making the statement.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Husband’s hired hitman allegedly killed wrong target

A teacher at Naledi Secondary School has told the Gaborone High Court that the people who killed her younger sister in September 2015 had...

6 days ago

News

A foul family affair

Thirst for water supply tenders lands president Masisi’s sister and nephew in court. President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s nephew, Olebile Joseph Pilane, is embroiled in a...

6 days ago

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...

15 hours ago

News

Khoemacau tragedy investigations still underway

Investigations into the deaths of two miners who tragically lost their lives in an underground mine accident at Khoemacau Copper mine in May this...

5 days ago

Politics

Political parties to disclose donors under new law

While government funding of political parties remains a pipe dream, the new Societies Act will make it compulsory for parties to disclose their donors,...

5 days ago

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...

3 days ago

Latest News

P220k boost for The Mares

Lucara Botswana and Olympique De Khorigba duo Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng have showered Botswana National Women’s team with a whopping P220 000 respectively...

4 days ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

12 hours ago
Advertisement