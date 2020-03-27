Alphaboi’s Kgarebe

This is another one from Jay Black Productions.

“Kgarebe”, a single by Alphaboi is a groovy Afro swing track from one of the most exciting producers.

Alphaboi and the other featured artists have really done justice to the beat with their vocal deliveries.

Although her name appears nowhere on the sleeve, the female voice on the song is simply amazing.

She deserves a mention on the sleeve.

Nevertheless, it’s a beautiful song, the kind that one can play in the morning to get their energy levels up.

Rating: 7 out of 10.