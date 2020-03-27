Entertainment
Alphaboi’s Kgarebe
This is another one from Jay Black Productions.
“Kgarebe”, a single by Alphaboi is a groovy Afro swing track from one of the most exciting producers.
Alphaboi and the other featured artists have really done justice to the beat with their vocal deliveries.
Although her name appears nowhere on the sleeve, the female voice on the song is simply amazing.
She deserves a mention on the sleeve.
Nevertheless, it’s a beautiful song, the kind that one can play in the morning to get their energy levels up.
Rating: 7 out of 10.
Broke Boko
President of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) (quite frankly Shaya is not even sure if the movement still exists) is broke, Shaya has been told.
A little birdie whispered into yours truly’s ear this week that Mr President is so broke that a close associate of his had to bail him out recently and pay school fees for his children.
As if that was not enough, the man is also rumored to be facing several lawsuits from his employees at the law firm.
All Shaya can say is that politics is not for sissies.
Things they say: MPs Baja mosusumpelo -Kwape
Eating food with roughage as a healthy nutritional habit is another thing, but being forced to have it because there is no other food in the house is another.
Just ask deputy council chairperson in the North West District, Lekonne Masoko and he will tell you what it feels like, “Ke jele moroko thata le lebese ha ke gola ko Tsau, ga ke kake ka boela koo gape. Ga ke kake!” “I ate a lot of bran with milk when I was growing up in Tsau. I do not see myself going back to those days.
There is just no way!
He was responding to Minister Lemogang Kwape’s appeal for political leaders to be exemplary and start to eat healthy meals. Kwape has accused politicians including MPs of eating too much, “ko palamenteng batho ba ja mosusumpelo,” “Even in parliament, people eat too much food,” said Kwape
