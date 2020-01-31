Amantle Montsho finds new love

Having broken up with her long time partner, Amantle Montsho has found new love.

It appears the celebrated 400m sprinter and one-time World Champion has got together with a more mature partner.

Her last relationship was reportedly rocked by allegations of infidelity, hopefully history will not repeat itself!

Anyway, I am happy for you Amantle, Shaya loves love and you certainly deserve it for all the joy you brought the nation through your exploits on the track.