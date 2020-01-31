Connect with us

Amantle Montsho finds new love

Published

10 hours ago

on

Amantle Montsho finds new love

Having broken up with her long time partner, Amantle Montsho has found new love.

It appears the celebrated 400m sprinter and one-time World Champion has got together with a more mature partner.

Her last relationship was reportedly rocked by allegations of infidelity, hopefully history will not repeat itself!

Anyway, I am happy for you Amantle, Shaya loves love and you certainly deserve it for all the joy you brought the nation through your exploits on the track.

GH Flash Friday

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

GH Flash Friday

Go Hard Clothing Pop Up store at Ntshe House is giving customers an opportunity to purchase some of their trendiest t-shirts at greatly reduced prices in an offer known as ‘Flash Friday’.

The first 100 customers at the store this Friday (31 January) will be able to purchase any t-shirt of their liking for P80 – that’s P100 discount from the usual P180.

Founded by rapper B-Block of Go Hard Entertainment, Go Hard Clothing has become one of the biggest clothing labels in the second city, especially amongst the fashion savvy youth.

The label has emerged as a trusted supplier of the latest fashionable clothing items.

Why sabotage the kwasa king?

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Why sabotage the kwasa king?

Shaya has been following events in the music industry with keen interest, especially the Soul Fill Up festival.

With the King of Kwasa Kwasa, Franco having managed to hype his upcoming show, it seems a number of artists are trying to ruin the initiative.

Firstly it was Kast, who later complained he was misquoted.

Then it was the turn of the fading Mingo, who eventually apologised.

Now Vee has joined the fray.

Why sabotage the kwasa king?
Vee Mampeezy

The pint sized Kwaito Kwasa star posted on social media that he would only take part in the show if Kast is included in the line-up.

Although he tried to rectify things saying Franco was his brother, the damage had already been done.

Shaya advises these artists to fight for limelight by rallying behind Franco instead of trying to sabotage him because Batswana are cruel.

Speak up Ruth!

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Speak up Ruth!

After her controversial exit from the civil service, former Permanent Secretary, Ruth Maphorisa’s emotional letter was posted on social media at the start of the year.

This signaled to many that the lady was about to spill more beans. However, that has not been the case and she has since gone deafeningly quiet.

Shaya is wondering if you were threatened or you are naturally a shy, quiet individual who keeps things to herself.

Once you have cooled, please invite Shaya for a no blows barred interview.

You know I like the juicy stuff!

