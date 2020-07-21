Laone Ledimo, who now trades under the name DJ Trapp, is pregnant.

Yes, that’s right, Shaya has been told that the newbie entrant into the disc jockey industry is expecting a new entrant of her own!

Whilst Shaya would like an invite to the baby shower, I am wondering if DJ Trapp has told her former ‘bestie’ Amantle Montsho of her big news.

The athlete was also rumored to be trying to start a family of her own and I’m sure she’ll be delighted to learn what DJ Trapp is cooking.

Anyway Shaya will be waiting for that invite, it’s sure to be glitz and glam.