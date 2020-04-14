Amos forbes ahead

MAROBELA MARVEL INDUCTED INTO FORBES UNDER30 LIST

Botswana’s first, and to date only, Olympic medalist, Nijel Amos has been inducted into the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit scheduled for December in Gaborone and Kasane.

The 30 inspirational elite entrepreneurs and game changers will be joined by 570 other youth entrepreneurs from around the world, at the summit which will be held in Africa for the first time.

Amos is the only athlete amongst Botswana’s fantastic four, which also include: businessman Thobo Khathola, entrepreneur Tony Mautsu and Native Events founder Newman Ramatokwane.

The Marobela born 800m athlete, whose London 2012 silver-medal winning run of 1:41.73 remains the third fastest of all time, is currently based in Oregon, United States of America at a high performance centre.

The silver bullet, who turned 26 last month, told Voice Sport that he intends to use the Forbes platform to launch his passion for developing other successful young athletes in the country.

He revealed that with the help of other sports bodies, a pool of 50 top athletes in Botswana will be selected to train with him for a week. The week will include motivational talks from Amos as he seeks to enhance the athletes passion and talent on the field.

“During these sessions, we will shoot a documentary which will be aired next year after the Olympics. The Forbes inclusion came at the right time in my career as I am now more experienced and it will give me an opportunity to contribute to our athletics development. I am very thankful to be considered an inspiration to many, including aspiring professional sportsmen and women. Having been through the pressures at world stage, I hope I can make a difference in that regard,” said Amos.

Despite his huge passion for sport, Amos was quick to stress the importance of education adding he plans to build a preschool for underprivileged children at a location yet to be decided.

“Education is the key to life. I attribute much of my success to the education I received from the Government; it moulded me into the professional athlete I am today!” concluded the Marobela marvel.