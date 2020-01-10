An impressive Skycosite BW

Skycosite BW, a Francistown group made up of Siringa siblings, is definitely one of the groups to watch out for this year.

The dancing and signing duo stole the show in Monarch on New Year’s Eve with their single ‘Wena’.

Produced by DJ Split, mixed and mastered by M.X.C, the house tune excited the crowd who they heartily sang along.

Realised in November last year, the song is a follow-up to ‘Shila’ released in March.

Gifted with stage presence and silky dance moves, the Skycosite BW siblings seem destined for greater things.

They announced themselves with their first performance in the south of Botswana at the Summer Shut Down held at Masa Gardens last June.