Two days after a 49-year-old Zimbabwean woman was found murdered at her rented house in Molepolole, another woman was found dead on Sunday in Kumakwane also in the Kweneng District.

The 41-year-old Thandiwe Ndebele who survived by doing temporary jobs died while alone in her rented one roomed house in Botshabelo ward, Kumakwane village.

The death incident was reported to the police by a 54-year-old landlord on Sunday afternoon after the deceased’s friend went to her place to inform her that she had tried calling Ndebele several times and that her phone rang unanswered.

The friend was concerned as she had parted ways with Ndebele the previous day (Saturday) when she was complaining about her health condition.

Since the house was locked the landlord and Ndebele’s friend decided to use a spade to break the lock.

They were shocked when they got inside the house to find the deceased lying motionless on her bed.

Confirming the incident, Thamaga Police Station Commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare, revealed that the deceased had informed her landlord that she was not feeling well on Thursday and that she (landlord) advised her to visit the clinic.

Later on Friday Ndebele went to the clinic where she found a long queue and she decided to go back home without getting any assistance.

This publication has been reliably informed that the deceased did not have a passport and she had been staying with her Motswana boyfriend in Kumakwane since last year February.

However, Superintendent Kwarare said they are still waiting for the boyfriend from Tlokweng and Ndebele’s brother from Masunga village to assist with the way forward.

Ndebele’s lifeless body is lying at Thamaga Primary Hospital mortuary.

“It is the second incident in a week, following the one which a certain man who was also unfit was found dead in a farm,” explained Kwarare.