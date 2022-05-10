Entertainment
Apollo D to drop 4th album
One of the pioneers of local rap, Apollo D is working on his fourth studio album.
The first to rap in his native Kalanga, Apollo’s influence in the hip hop game, especially in the north, is immeasurable.
The rapper is proud to witness a seed he planted nearly 20 years ago flourish.
“I rapped in Kalanga decades ago, and today we’ve cats who are doing entire albums in Kalanga. It’s amazing how this genre has evolved!”
The rapper tells GiG that after releasing several singles in the last couple of years, he feels the timing is right to drop album number four.
“I’m working with Bangu, who I’ve to admit gave me a lifeline for my new body of art. As you know, I was fortunate to work with Han C on my first single. It’s not an easy thing to do a collaboration with Han C because he’s a very busy artist, that’s why I say I was fortunate,” added Apollo, who tells Grooving his next album is more mature and spiritual.
“Expect conscious lyrics on this coming album,” he teased.
