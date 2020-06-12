News
APYL President steps down
Alliance for Progressives Youth League president, Jacob Kelebeng will not be seeking a re-election when the party’s youth structure goes for this year’s congress.
The congress which was supposed to be held this month has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 regulations.
Although he refused to give reasons for his decision, Kelebeng confirmed to this publication that he was not defending his position. “When AP was formed two years ago, I was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the Young Progressives League as the President. It wasn’t an easy journey given the time frame towards general elections, but I believe we served the youth and entire Purple Movement with diligence. I think I have done my part and I have since taken a decision not to contest in the upcoming Youth League Congress,” he said.
Kelebeng further added that his decision does not mean he will be lost to politics. “I will continue as an activist or seek a more challenging position. I believe there are other capable youth who will be ready to take up the baton and continue from where I left.”
The party’s Secretary General, Phenyo Butale, confirmed Kelebeng’s departure from the the youth structure and commended him for his dedication. “He served the AP diligently as our founding Youth League President. His commitment to AP foundational ideals as well as his excellent work ethics has made our party, a leading voice for all progressive young people of Botswana. He successfully lobbied the party policy forum for a 50 percent quota for young people, women and other marginalised groups in our constitution”
16 623 Ipelegeng workers on Covid-19 frontline
Plans underway to revamp Ipelegeng- PS
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD)has refuted allegations that the government is in the process of ending the Ipelegeng programme.
Following remarks made by Francistown Member of Parliament Ignatius Moswaane last Monday, where he accused the government of systematically putting an end to Ipelegeng by recruiting beneficiaries as part of the Covid-19 front line staff.
Moswaane lamented that the beneficiaries are being exploited as their conditions of services under their new roles have not been clearly defined. “It is not clear whether they are now civil servants or are still under Ipelegeng progamme,” Moswaane said in an earlier interview with The Voice.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Boipelo Khumomatlhare, however told The Voice that it’s not true that the government is doing away with the Ipelegeng Programme.
Khumomatlhare said that is why when budget cuts were made by government across programmes and projects, the budget for Ipelegeng Programme was not affected because of its recognized importance. “Plans are underway to revamp the programme and to make it productive,” he said.
Khumomatlhare said government shall continue to engage the beneficiaries.
He said the able-bodied destitute persons will continue to be engaged on permanent basis while other beneficiaries (cleaners, Scorpions, supervisor and labourers) will be engaged on monthly and/or on rotational basis.
He further said in line with government efforts to respond to Covid-19 pandemic, a response plan at local level has been put in place, through Presidential Directive of 13th May 2020.
He told The Voice that the directive’s main thrust is that under the Ipelegeng Programmes, the funds should be utilized to engage additional cleaners in various public primary and secondary schools to ensure cleanliness of these public facilities.
The funds will also be used to engage 4 800 Covid-19 Scorpions to enforce protocols at local level and also to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the cleaners and the Scorpions.
“Furthermore, the Village Extension Teams (VETs) have been mandated to monitor and supervise the Covid-19 compliance at local level, while the District AIDS Coordinators (DACs) Environmental Health Officers and Wellness Officers will be trained to enforce Covid-19 protocols at Districts/Sub-Districts and oversee local level response,” Khumomatlhare said.
The PS further revealed that Ipelegeng beneficiaries are continuously being engaged by various Districts countrywide.
“So far, as at 10th June 2020, 16 623 beneficiaries have been engaged. These include 13 729 cleaners, 2188 Covid-19 Scorpions and 706 able-bodied destitute persons,” he said.
Triple murder charges withdrawn against Diwanga
Case may be reopened upon extradition of co-accused
Almost a year after he was incarcerated for the murder of a couple and their three-year-old daughter, a suspect in the crime has temporarily been cleared of the charges pending the extradition of his co-accused.
Kativa Diwanga (34) sighed with relief this week when Broadhurst Chief Magistrate, Lenah Mkibe-Oahile, withdrew the triple murder charges with a caution that it may be re-registered should the other suspect be extradited from Namibia.
Diwanga’s attorney, Mishingo Jeremiah, convinced the court to drop the charges noting that prosecution was failing to have the other suspect- Thomas Gilila, extradited from Namibia for trial.
During the previous mention, the prosecution told court that Nambia would only allow Gilila to stand trial in Botswana if the government assures them that he will not face the ultimate death sentence should he be convicted.
Diwanga and Gilila are accused of killing Methulesi Mosoliwa, Sibongile Marks and their daughter Melissa Marks last year June at Broadhurst Tsholofelo East in Gaborone.
The 34-year-old Diwanga has been out on bail since last year September.
Diwanga told court that on the 8th of June, a certain man went to his tuckshop in Francistown’s Block 1 and bought some sweets.
After buying the sweets, Diwanga said, the man asked to use his mobile phone to call some people he needed to assist in Gaborone.
He said when he later closed his tuckshop, he realised that the man had since entered his compound and was sitting at the fireplace and appeared to have nowhere to go.
Diwanga said he then offered to accommodate the man accommodation and when they reached home the man asked for his details, which he wrote on a piece of paper.
He also said that after the man left early the next morning he noticed that his Omang and other cards were missing.
He told the court that he reported the missing documents to the police and that he suspected that the Tanzanian man he accommodated, stole them.
After two days, Diwanga said, the police arrested him for the murder that took place in Gaborone and he was told that his identity cards were found at the crime scene.
Chief Magistrate Oahile ordered that the case be withdrawn with the possibility of re-registration after Gilila’s extradition.
Speaking to The Voice outside court, attorney Jeremiah said they are considering to sue the state for malicious prosecution and compensation for his client’s time in prison.
He said his client spent months in prison before he was granted bail and that his business suffered as a result.
