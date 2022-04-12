Connect with us

Are T-izzy's days numbered?

Are T-izzy’s days numbered?

A few weeks back, Shaya reported that Owen Rampha was returning to head Yarona FM as its General Manager.

This week, the news was finally confirmed by the Station itself.

Owen Rampha

Although the development has been welcomed by many, Shaya is now concerned for the Programmes Manager, Tshepang ‘T-Izzy’ Motsisi’s future.

T-Izzy is alleged to have been behind the sacking of Mzito, Scar, Ross and MoG but with Mr O back, the door looks to be opening for him to leave.

Allegations are that the two don’t see to eye.

It seems interesting times lie ahead at the youthful station – watch this space.

