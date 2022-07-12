Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Armed robbers hit FNBB Molepolole
Armed robbers hit FNBB Molepolole
Phuthadikobo ATM robbed

News

Armed robbers hit FNBB Molepolole

By

Published

Molepolole First National Bank (FNB) automatic teller machine in Phuthadikobo Total Filling Station was on Wednesday morning robbed by five unknown men who got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho confirmed that they are still investigating the incident and still looking for the suspects as they have not arrested anyone.

The incident is said to have occurred between 1am and 2 am when two security officers, the one responsible for the ATM and the one for the building were inside the kiosk sheltering themselves against the cold weather.

“The two men said they heard a loud bang and while they were still shocked one of the culprits immediately kicked the kiosk door and two of them entered with their faces covered. Brandishing what looked like pistols, they dragged the security men to the toilets and locked them inside instructing them not to make any movement,” explained police officer.

The traumatised staff allegedly heard another bang, and another one in quick succession as the robbers blasted the ATM into smithereens.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Armed robbers hit FNBB Molepolole

DESTROYED: Automated Teller Machine

When the Security Systems van eventually arrived on the scene the robbers opened fire and sent the security officers scurrying away into the dark.

Meanwhile police arrived when the robbers were already done and went to inspect tyre marks of the getaway car.

“Let the security officers know their duty and wear warm clothes that can protect them from cold weathers to avoid going inside the building when they are supposed to be watching and being alert of anything that could happen,” said the concerned Superintendent Matlho.

The top cop further revealed that most of the robberies that occur in business places happen during the closing of business or opening hours, especially on Mondays when they know weekend proceeds were not taken to the bank.

He urged the business operators to always take cash to the banks,especially that there is banking arrangements made for weekend deposits.

At the time of going to press, the police were still on the hunt for the robbery suspects and awaiting report from FNB about the stolen amount.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...

3 days ago

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...

2 days ago

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...

4 days ago
Blind but brilliant Blind but brilliant

Entertainment

Blind but brilliant

With a rich, decorated background in folklore, Maun musician, Gaobiwe Thapson recently made the switch to Gospel, changing genres with seamless ease. His success...

1 day ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

2 days ago

Politics

Leaked audio reveals Arone’s presumed BPF ambitions

WATCH: Former Member of Parliament, Bagalatia Arone’s apparent master plan for Botswana Patriotic Front has been leaked in a voice note believed to be...

8 hours ago
Turning stones into life Turning stones into life

Business

Turning stones into life

meet the boss Although he graduated in Geology, Odirile Kaang was all set to spend his professional career running a car rental and organising...

1 day ago
Chillin'out Chillin'out

Entertainment

Chillin’out

What did you take healy Botswana Democratic Party held its Gaborone Regional Congress at one of the hotels in Gaborone over the weekend. Many...

1 day ago
Off the ground Off the ground

Business

Off the ground

Maun-Vic Falls flights up and running Last Thursday marked the start of a new chapter in Maun as Fastjet touched down in the tourist...

1 day ago
Sacu's new course Sacu's new course

Business

Sacu’s new course

Industrialization tops Union’s priorities Amidst the socio-economic challenges rampant around the world, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has reiterated its efforts to refocus its...

1 day ago

News

EU calls for moratorium on death penalty

WATCH: The European Union has once again pleaded with the government of Botswana to impose a moratorium on the death penalty saying the practice...

2 days ago
Burs on the move Burs on the move

Business

Burs on the move

Revenue Service launch 2021/22 filing season For the very first time, Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) chose the city of Francistown to launch its...

1 day ago
Stepfather confesses to kidnapping Stepfather confesses to kidnapping

News

Stepfather confesses to kidnapping

Sold for P200 000 and killed This week, Police in Lobatse inched closer to solving the mystery of the missing Lobatse standard one pupil,...

16 hours ago
Advertisement