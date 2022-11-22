Art attack

The paintbrushes are out and the canvases ready as the Francistown Arts Meeting (FAM) makes its colourful return to the second city this week.

Now in its third edition, the visual arts extravaganza is set for 21 – 26 November.

The fun starts with a five-day Indoor Exhibition at Chedu Choga hall, where the works of artists such as Wilson Ngoni, Rachel Hutton, Timothy Dike and Calvin Morake will be on display.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment this week, Event Coordinator, Keoagile ‘Spokes’ Bonang says in total they hope to have 30 artists showcasing their masterpieces.

“22 have confirmed so far but we’re targeting eight more. There will be visual arts, photography, drawings, sculptures and paintings,” revealed Bonang, widely recognised as one of the best photographers in the country during his time at Mmegi newspaper.

Adding to the arty ambience, local music will be played gently in the background.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Saturday (26 November), attention then turns to Roots of Africa’s luscious lawns as FAM climaxes with the more interactive Outdoor Exhibition.

“It will be held under the theme ‘Mental Health and Interactive Art (#LiveTheArt)’. Art lovers are invited to come learn, touch and socialise with legends like Wilson Ngoni, Obed Mkhulhani and Loretta Mekgwe,” he said, adding the idea is to promote Art as a form of therapy.

“Attendees will be given the chance to interact with canvas. You are given a canvas, brushes and paint and you paint what’s on your mind. You will be guided on how to mix and achieve some colours. This will also apply to kids, who will be given sketch sheets with characters to trace and apply colour,” explained Bonang, who founded FAM in 2019 alongside fellow journalist, Mpho Hakim.

The therapeutic session, which includes face painting, wine tasting and snacks, will be run by Mekgwe, with doors opening at 10am through to 6pm.

Different packages are available, with tickets on sale at Webtickets and all Spar outlets.

Last held in February 2021, 22 months later FAM is set to light up Ghetto once again – this is one event creatives and art lovers in the second city will not want to miss!