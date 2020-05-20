News
Artists to benefit from COVID-19 relief fund
With P70 million set aside for businesses and individuals who fall under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC), each professional artist will get P 2500 for three months.
This was announced by the minister Tumiso Rakgare this week when giving an update from his Ministry.
Rakgare noted that his Ministry was aware that the creative and music industry was one of the hard hit industries as a result of the global pandemic, COVID-19.
“What is of note is that festivals and exhibitions were some of the first to be affected. These are industries which involve gathering a group of people in one place and hence they were the first to be called off when the pandemic hit the world over,” Rakgare said.
Rakgare however warned of scammers and noted that they will have strict measures in place to ensure that the initiative benefits only those that are eligible. “If we establish that one has received what they should not have, they will face the full might of the law. Giving false information to government is a crime,” he said.
When giving a breakdown of how the relief will work, the Minister Rakgare explained that eligible artist will only be those who have registered with COSBOTS. “Professional artists will receive an allowance of P 2500 for three months, starting from April until June. For the back artists we have decided to give them P 1000 each for the three months as well,” Rakgare explained.
Necessity is the mother of invention!
WATCH: Innovative Josephina Gabanakgang of Oodi showing her hand sanitizing station.
End of the road for spy boss
Magosi to return as agency consultant
The Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence services (DIS), Brigadier Peter Fana Magosi’s days as the spy agency’s head honcho are numbered, The Voice has been reliably informed.
An impeccable source within the DIS, has revealed to The Voice in an interview that the past few days have been a nightmare for President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his office as they were locked up in long meetings to negotiate an amicable exit plan for Magosi.
The source revealed that after three long days of concerted effort to fire Magosi, on Monday night a deal was brokered between Magosi and government to relieve the army brigadier of his duties as DIS boss and bring him back as a consultant.
It was however not clear why the president wanted Magosi booted out before his mandatory retirement age, which he will reach in three years.
“A call for Magosi to step down has not been explained much. There is a lot of secrecy surrounding the matter but it looks like the president has made up his mind about relieving Magosi of his job,” said the source who went on to explain that firing Magosi was always going to be a delicate and balancing act because it would be better to have such a repository of government confidential information on the side of government than out in the wilderness.
“He is the ‘Museum of Botswana intelligence’ and having him and the former DIS boss, Isaac Kgosi out there would prove to be very dangerous for Masisi and the country,” he said.
As a DIS consultant, Magosi would still help in most of security operations behind the scenes as opposed to running the organization on a daily basis.
“This is an offer that Magosi is highly likely to accept once the process is completed,” added the source.
When contacted for a comment, the Press Secretary to the President, Batlhalefi Leagajang refused to be drawn into discussing the matter.
“Please be advised that it is not the policy of government to discuss contractual matters between government and its employees with third parties, therefore His Excellency cannot respond to your questions,” Leagajang said and went on to highlight that
should there be any developments in any senior positions in government, proper communication will be used to share the news with the nation.
Efforts to reach Magosi failed as his number rang unanswered and his secretary explained that he was locked in a meeting without giving details before cutting the call.
