News
ATI chills with Rakgare
This Tuesday, lekhete le tona tona finally met with Minister of Youth, Chilliboy Rakgare.
Shaya watched on with bated breath as the meeting was broadcast live on the Internet – how I would have loved to be a fly on the wall for that coming together!
Actually on second thought I wouldn’t because, unfortunately, I suspect the meeting did not bare any fruit.
I guess Lekhete is not so special after all; it looks like we won’t have to call ‘Ditimamelelo’.
What a waste of all that hype – what happened to ‘only the President will do?’
Anyway well done Chilaeza, congrats for managing to get the young rapper to ‘settle’.
I guess now he has his head screwed on right.
Nice suit, by the way, ATI, you looked every bit the rockstar – certainly Shaya’s pick for Best Dressed of the Week!
