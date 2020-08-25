This Tuesday, lekhete le tona tona finally met with Minister of Youth, Chilliboy Rakgare.

Shaya watched on with bated breath as the meeting was broadcast live on the Internet – how I would have loved to be a fly on the wall for that coming together!

Actually on second thought I wouldn’t because, unfortunately, I suspect the meeting did not bare any fruit.

I guess Lekhete is not so special after all; it looks like we won’t have to call ‘Ditimamelelo’.

What a waste of all that hype – what happened to ‘only the President will do?’

Anyway well done Chilaeza, congrats for managing to get the young rapper to ‘settle’.

I guess now he has his head screwed on right.

Nice suit, by the way, ATI, you looked every bit the rockstar – certainly Shaya’s pick for Best Dressed of the Week!