Back to basics

The Ranch Lifestyle offers bush experience.

In need of a break from the high-tempo, non-stop pace of city life? Then The Ranch Lifestyle is the perfect place for you!

Located roughly 35km north of Gaborone, the newly opened establishment offers guests a relaxing bush experience away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

“The Ranch Lifestyle is an outdoor venue located in Kgatleng District. Initially, it was a family home and, having realised the potential, we are trying to develop and commercialise it and offer it to people to come relax and unwind,” reveals the joint’s representative, Otsile Kasale.

Although he admits there has been an explosion of such venues recently, Kasale is confident The Ranch Lifestyle has what it takes to stand out from the competition.

“It proves that demand for places where families can relax is high. We are going to be offering a lot of services to cater for everybody. We have offerings for children, such as kiddies’ parties. We also host bridal showers, weddings, corporate and music events, as well as photo and video shoots,” he explains.

Kasale notes the retreat’s idyllic location is a major selling point.

“We are very deep in the bush and as such our setting is bushlike, but we also have amenities such as the internet, clean water, and electricity,” says Kasale.

For those wanting to prolong their stay, The Ranch Lifestyle offers tented accommodation (self-catering). On clear nights, spectacular views of the star-lit Milky Way are guaranteed.

On top of hosting clients, The Ranch Lifestyle also holds in-house events.

“Mother’s Day is coming up so we are planning to have something based around that,” continues Kasale, adding that although the venue is in the wilderness, it is not far from the A1 road and is easy to access.

Looking to swap the mundane hum of traffic for the chirping of birds, skyscrapers for trees, and the bright city lights for the stars, The Ranch Lifestyle has got you covered.