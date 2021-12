Songbird, Charma Gal is set to rock music lovers next Saturday (11 December) at the Sam Sono Stadium in Selebi Phikwe.

Early bird tickets are selling for P150, standard tickets P200 while the VIP ticket is going for P400.

All tickets are available online at webtickets, all Spar shops, Phikwe Liquorama stores, JB Sports and the Back to Zana stall in Phikwe mall.