Bad Boys don’t stop!

Kodie, 24, has distinguished himself as the go to content curator of choice.

Having featured in variousinternational magazines such as Elle, British Vogue, BBC, AfroPunk, and in the Mail & Guardian fashionistas, Kodi needs no introduction.

This week, CELEB EDITION takes a short left to have a two-minute chat with the young star.

Q. You broke out as a fashion blogger before venturing into a bigger space of content curating, tell me what inspired you to embark on this career journey?

A. I am really grateful for my upbringing. Because of it I developed this beautiful character and always believed that the world will one day bask in it.

My fashion blogging phase was really important because it proved to me that indeed the world adored my uniqueness and that indeed my story had a place in the world.

That gave me all the courage I ever needed to confidently begin this amazing career journey where many have so far turned to me for direction because that’s exactly what I have always yearned for.

Q. You now successfully run an LGBTQI portal, setabane.com tell me more about it.

A. Setabane.com is a gift from me- now to the younger me back then and seeing it impact positively on other amazing queer young people out there has been fulfilling.

The site doesn’t only share stories of the LGBTQ+ online but has now given birth to PUO PHA, a safe space where people who are ready to interact with our stories in real life can get the opportunity.

We had our first session last year in Gaborone and this year we are planning to take it to other countries in Africa.

Q. What is the one topic that people are scared to touch on when it comes to LGBTQI issues?

A. Family! When we discuss issues I believe most of the time all we ever talk about is the law this and that, the church this and that, not that these aren’t important, but we are delaying our healing if we cannot vocalize the pain our families have brought us and seek help.

Q. What does the term influencer mean to you?

A. Simple, A person with influence. Influence means effect, so this is a person whose ways and moves have impact on others.

This has always been there; word-of-mouth is a good example of this.

Q. What is the least amount of petrol you have ever bought?

A. P100 for my friend Hillary because I don’t drive. Don’t ask why (laughs)

Q. Who would you rather: Glotto and Diamond Dust?

A. Glotto because they are redefining fashion and I really adores the amazing young girl who runs it.

Her vision is on point and the fact that our youth culture is looked after really makes me happy.

Q. When was the last time you cried and why?

A. This week on Monday morning.

My career choice is really straining and if I don’t deal with my emotions then they’ll delay my success.

I had a discussion with therapist and it got me emotional.

Q. Large family or smaller?

A. Smaller! -The economist in me loves to minimize costs.

Q. What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?

A. Play with my tongue by rubbing it against my teeth because that’s how I can get my face to look really ugly. Silly right?

Q. Would you break up with someone via text?

A. If you asked me this question two years back I would say YES! I was just a bad boy back then, but now I think differently and I am the king of closure, which is always painful (laughs).

Q. Tell me 5 things people don’t know about you

A. I quit my first corporate job after 3 months