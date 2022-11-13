Bad weather disrupts volleyball extravaganza

The Liquid Open Championship was expected to enter its second week of the preliminary games, but heavy rainfall across the southern part of Botswana has put the competition on hold.

Since the tournament is played in the outdoor courts of SSKB, Botswana Volleyball Federation(BVF) together with its affiliates have decided to postpone the games to the following weekend.

Titanic clashes were expected this weekend from the men’s division. The Return to Play champions, Police VI, were expected to take on Kutlwano and BDF VI on Saturday respectively.

In the ladies division, Kutlwano was expected to take on Dynamites while Yaros Olympic Club had a date with Mafolofolo on Sunday.

As it stands Kalavango is leading the way in the ladies Pool A with 9 points, followed by Kutlwano with with 6 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Spiking Stars, Dynamites and Sebokeng are on 3rd, 4th and 5th positions with 3, 2 and 1 points respectively.

The three sides are still seeking qualification to the last 8.

In Pool B, Police VI have been a dominant force having won all their four games to clinch 12 points.

Mag-Stimela are second with 6 points while BDF VI, Mafolofolo and Yaros have accumulated 4, 2 and zero points respectively.